lucknow news

UP governor chairs NAAC meeting in Bengaluru

The meeting of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council was held under the chairmanship of Anandiben Patel, governor and chancellor of Uttar Pradesh universities, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday
Governor discussed issues like recruitment, transparency in the recruitment of vice-chancellors in universities, women’s studies (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The meeting of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council was held under the chairmanship of Anandiben Patel, governor and chancellor of Uttar Pradesh universities, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday.

The governor discussed issues like recruitment, transparency in the recruitment of vice-chancellors in universities, women’s studies, geo-tagging, programmes related to Anganwadi, provisional accreditation of colleges, and primary to higher education.

She stressed on doing all the work related to education in universities fundamentally as well as promoting more research. NAAC officials also assured to extend full cooperation in accreditation.

At the end of the meeting, the governor pledged that Uttar Pradesh would make every effort to be ahead in NAAC accreditation.

Prof Rajesh Singh, vice-chancellor, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice-chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Prof Nirmala Maurya, vice-chancellor of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, Dr RK Dhiman, director of SGPGIMS, Lucknow, Dr AK Singh, vice-chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee University, NAAC, and officials of higher education department were present at the meeting.

Faara Nadeem

