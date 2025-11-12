UP govt eyes Sahara’s 245-acre land for new Vidhan Bhavan

The Uttar Pradesh government’s two-year search for a suitable site for a new legislature complex may soon conclude, with the colonial-era Vidhan Bhavan likely to get a modern counterpart on the recently reclaimed 245-acre Sahara Group land in Gomti Nagar Extension in Lucknow. Officials said the site is being seriously considered as the most viable option for the new state legislature building. Sahara Shahar (HT Photo)

According to a senior government officer aware of the development, “The state government has taken full possession of the Sahara Group’s land, and it is being considered as a potential site for the new legislature building. The final decision will rest with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.”

Following government directions, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) carried out a detailed survey and measurement of the 245-acre land earlier leased to Sahara India. The LDA completed the process within ten days and submitted its report to the government on Sunday. The land includes 130 acres granted under a license agreement, 40 acres marked as a green belt, and 75 acres designated for green purposes.

Officials said the land’s location offers major logistical advantages. It is nearly equidistant from the chief minister’s residence, the MLAs’ housing complex in Gomti Nagar, and the administrative hub of Hazratganj. The area connects directly to Shaheed Path, Amar Shaheed Path, and Hazratganj and lies about 15-20 minutes from the metro station and the airport. The site is also expected to ease traffic congestion during legislative sessions.

The idea of constructing a new Vidhan Sabha complex gained traction soon after the inauguration of the new Parliament building in 2023. The state government roped in Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited, the firm behind the new Parliament’s design, to propose sites for the project.

A budgetary provision of ₹50 crore was made in 2023–24 for the new building, but the plan was delayed as no land had been finalised. Earlier proposals for locations on the city’s outskirts were set aside due to their distance from key administrative zones.

The move for a new building stems from acute space constraints at the existing Vidhan Bhavan, which houses the state’s bicameral legislature. The assembly, with a sanctioned strength of 403 members, accommodates only 379 seats. Additional rows were added to fit 35 more, leaving minimal room for expansion. Similar space issues exist in the Vidhan Parishad wing.

Constructed in 1928, the existing Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan remains one of the state’s finest examples of Indo-European architecture. Its foundation stone was laid on December 15, 1922, by then-governor Sir Spencer Harcourt Butler and inaugurated on February 21, 1928. Built for ₹21 lakh, the heritage building continues to serve as a symbol of legislative tradition in the state.