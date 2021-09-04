UP govt forms panel to fill vacant posts of teachers in primary, upper primary schools

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member committee to look into the recruitment process for filling up vacant posts of teachers in state-run primary and upper primary schools in a time-bound manner, officials said on Friday.

The development comes after the state government completed the recruitment process of over 1.25 lakh teachers in its schools of the Basic Shiksha Parishad, they said.

The committee is headed by chairman of Revenue Board and will include secretary, basic education and secretary, basic shiksha parishad as members. It will seek details of existing vacant posts in all government schools and also work for creation of new ones.

The committee has been directed to submit its detailed report as early as possible. Based on the recommendation of the committee, the process of fresh recruitment will start.

To note, chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a high-level meeting with senior officials on Friday inquired about the teaching and learning activities in the schools as physical classes have resumed after a gap of several months following the pandemic.

Emphasising on the need to make proper use of talent of new teachers, he directed officials to ensure proper teacher-student ratio. In this regard, along with appointment of teachers on vacant posts in schools, new posts would also be created, the official said.

The CM also said planned and continuous efforts were being made by the state government to improve the education in schools of Basic Shiksha Parishad.