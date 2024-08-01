U.P. govt guidelines for mgmt of private PG facilities, hostels soon

Set government guidelines will soon be implemented for running private paying guests (PG) facilities and hostels in Uttar Pradesh. The draft guidelines have already been prepared and a seven-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of special secretary, higher education, Shipu Giri for scrutinising it. The arbitrary increase in rent is a common complaint of the students living in private PG facilities and hostels. (For Representation)

The committee will provide its recommendation regarding the registration and operation of such hostels in the interest of students and the public within a month, after which the rules will be implemented, said officials of the state higher education department while confirming the move.

“Deputy secretary, higher education, SP Mishra has issued a missive in this regard dated July 26,” officials added. In the committee, one representative each from the basic education, secondary education, technical education, medical education and Home departments have been included as members.

Director, higher education, Amit Bhardwaj has been made the member secretary of the committee, says the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

Lakhs of students preparing for various competitive exams or pursuing higher education in different cities of U.P. away from their hometowns, including Prayagraj, Kanpur and Lucknow, will be the biggest beneficiaries of this step of the state government framing the rules for registration and operation of PG facilities and hostels, say officials.

With its implementation, the arbitrariness of landlords will be checked and the students will be able to get at least the minimum basic facilities and safety as per government norms while staying in these facilities. Competitive students have also been demanding framing of these rules for a long time now. Due to the lack of such regulations, there have been frequent disputes between lodge or hostel owners and students.

The arbitrary increase in rent is a common complaint of the students. Due to the lack of adequate hostel facilities for students in colleges and varsities of the state, many students studying away from their homes are forced to depend on private hostels and lodges etc.

Apart from this, many students coming to prepare for entrance exam also look for accommodation in private PGs, hostels and lodges. The extent of the housing problem can be gauged from the fact that it is difficult to find a room on rent in different localities of Prayagraj like Allahpur, Salori, Baghada, Mumfordnganj, Rajapur and Teliyarganj where most students put up.

The issue had hit the headlines also during the Covid period because the students did not have money to pay rents and thousands of them had to go back homes at the risk of their safety under pressure from the lodge or hostel owners.