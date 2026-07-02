The Maharashtra special task force (STF) probing the TET paper leak case conducted a late-night raid along with Vaishali police at Quick Digital Enterprises (cyber cafe) in Hajipur and detained three persons for questioning, police said on Thursday. Maha STF detains 3 from Vaishali in TET paper leak case

Investigators reached the cafe around 10 pm on Wednesday and searched the premises, seizing computers, hard disks and documents said to be linked with the paper leak case. The seized material will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation, an officer said.

Vaishali police told HT that cafe operator Sonu Kumar, a resident of Sahdei in Vaishali, was among those detained. He had been running the cafe at Kuchheri Road in Hajipur since 2009. Investigators suspect he has links to alleged mastermind of the paper leak, Bijendra Gupta.

According to police, the name of Sonu’s younger brother, Vikas, had also surfaced earlier during the interrogation of three accused arrested in connection with the paper leak case in Maharashtra, prompting investigators to search another cyber cafe in Patna.

Sonu’s elder brother Jitendra Kumar alleged that the family had been looking for him after he stopped responding to phone calls on Wednesday evening. He had left the village for Hajipur, but neither reached the shop nor returned home. We searched for him throughout the night.

“When I reached the cafe, we found that a raid was underway. The investigation team told us Sonu had been detained in connection with the Maharashtra TET paper leak case. They are also looking for my younger brother Vikas who lives in Patna,” said Jitendra.

“The detention is linked to the Maharashtra TET paper leak. We came here to investigate the matter. We have recovered some suspicious documents from the premises and further action is underway,” said an officer of Maharashtra police on the condition of anonymity.

Town police station (Hajipur) SHO Sikander Kumar said Maharashtra police had sought local cooperation for the raid. “Maharastra police detained three youths including Sonu and started questioning. Sonu allegedly helped Bijendra to escape out of Bihar by providing his car.”

On Tuesday, special investigation team (SIT) of Maharashtra police with its counterparts in Bihar, arrested Bijendra’s wife Suman Gupta, claiming she was aware of the paper leak racket and investigators suspect Bijendra conducted several financial transactions in her presence.

Bijendra has allegedly been involved in multiple paper leaks, including the 2023 Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) examination, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination.

Police said Bijendra was arrested several times and would get bail and go into hiding before re-emerging in another state under a different identity. Preliminary investigation also revealed that he was arrested in a murder case in 2003 as a student in Begusarai but later acquitted.

The TET paper leak was foiled in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi on June 27, a day before the scheduled examination, with the arrest of three alleged racket members – Rajiv Shaw and Akash Kumar, from Bihar, and Dheeraj Singh from Haryana. Their phones and cash were seized.

Police recovered four sets of TET question papers meant for the examination scheduled the next day. The accused brought the papers from Delhi and were planning to sell them for ₹1.5 crore. After the incident, Maharashtra State Council of Examination postponed the examination.