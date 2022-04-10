UP govt has failed on all fronts: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government had failed on all fronts and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was insensitive towards the problems of the youth. Akhilesh said this in a written statement issued by the SP.
“Law and order, education and health are in a very bad shape. There is resentment among people related to teaching work, and the youth are angry. This is because the attitude of the BJP towards the problems of the youth is insensitive...The youth raise their voice but the police wield a cane to silence their voice. Now, no one believes in the hollow claims made to the youth about providing jobs,” the SP chief was quoted as saying in the statement.
Akhilesh also alleged that the people in the BJP wanted to rule the state by terrorising them. “The government first announces vacancies in various departments, then comes out with advertisements regarding recruitment and then claims about giving employment on a large scale. But there is a flaw in the intention of the BJP government due to which there are question paper leaks of various examinations and the examinations are cancelled,” he said in the statement.
“Save Soil” campaign: Session on soil degradation held at HAL, Lucknow
Volunteers of “Save Soil” movement conducted a session on soil degradation for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited dignitaries here recently. The aim was to spread awareness on the significance of saving soil. Launched by spiritual teacher Sadhguru, the “Save Soil” movement aims to rally citizens across the globe to raise their voice in support of preventing soil extinction in their countries.
Summer’s here and Puneites are all set to take the plunge
As swimming pools were allowed to open from March 4, after a gap of two years, there has been a demand for swimming pool membership, especially in view of the summer. Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud said, “Positive atmosphere is returning back to swimming pools as swimmers are coming without any fear. Although, children are still not coming in large numbers, response has increased for the first time in the last two years.”
After Tina Dabi, IAS officer Shailbala Martin's wedding is in news; here's why
It's not only the wedding of IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, but also the marriage of 56-year-old IAS officer Shailbala Martin has become a talk of the town. Martin will soon enter into wedlock with senior journalist Rakesh Pathak, 57, soon. While Indore resident Martin is single, a resident of Gwalior, Pathak, is a father of two daughters. Pathak lost his first wife seven years ago.
Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. Pune city reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,105 and the death toll stood at 9,708. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,379 and the toll stood at 3,627.
27-yr-old ends life; spouse, in-laws held for harassment
PUNE A man and his parents were arrested for allegedly driving his wife to commit suicide The 27-year-old woman was involved in an extra marital affair and was in a live-in relationship with another man. She jumped from the 10th floor of Yin Yang society in Kharadi, said police. The police have registered a case against the husband, identified as Bhupendra Yadav , father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and mother-in-law Rajkumari Yadav.
