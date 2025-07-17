U.P. govt okays 2,000-crore budget to revamp schools

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a ₹2,000-crore budget allocated for the redevelopment of primary and upper primary schools for the fiscal year 2025-26. This one-time investment is the largest in the history of the state’s basic education department, according to a press statement issued by the government on Thursday. The schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, library rooms, multipurpose halls, club rooms, computer and ICT labs, ‘Learning by Doing’ zones and improved MDM sheds. (HT File)

The funds, allocated under the ‘Major Construction Works’, head will be used for infrastructure, smart classrooms, computer labs, drinking water, toilets, MDM sheds, ramps and boundary walls.

“Our goal is to enrich the school system structurally, technically and intellectually. Through innovation, transparency, and dedication, we aim to make Uttar Pradesh a leader in education and ensure quality learning reaches every child,” basic education minister Sandeep Singh said.

It was noted that schools with fewer students often underutilise resources, while those with higher enrolments make better use of limited infrastructure. In view of this, schools with 500 or more students will be upgraded and designated as ‘Model Schools’ in the 2025-26 session, the statement said.

These schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, library rooms, multipurpose halls, club rooms, computer and ICT labs, ‘Learning by Doing’ zones and improved MDM sheds.

As per the guidelines, there will be no duplication of work. Director general (school education) Kanchan Verma stated that this strategic shift will boost student enrolment, promote peer learning, enhance active participation and support experiential learning across schools.

Key highlights at a glance:

# Upgradation of schools, especially those with 500+ student enrolment

# Smart classrooms, computer labs, multipurpose halls, club rooms

# Creation of a quality-driven, inclusive and technology-enabled educational environment