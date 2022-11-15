UP govt on mission ‘minority connect’ amid uncertainty over fate of madrasas

LUCKNOW The Yogi 2.0 government, which is holding outreach initiatives to woo Pasmanda (backward) Muslims, would launch employment fairs for minorities in Uttar Pradesh, beginning from Lucknow on Wednesday.

The fairs are starting barely a day after the madrasa survey exercise concluded in UP with various ministers of Yogi government indicating that the government would deal with such madrasas, found engaged in illegal activities.

“The government will crack down on madrasas engaged in illegal acts and all such institutions would be shut down,” deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said. Minorities affairs minister Dharampal Singh said survey reports would be discussed with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, after which a decision would be taken.

However, amid the suspense and uncertainty over the fate of madrasas figuring in the survey report, the UP government has embarked upon an exercise aimed at connecting with minority youth.

While 60 districts had sent the survey report already, the remaining 15 had to send it by Tuesday, the last day of the deadline set by government for district magistrates to send the survey report.

“These employment fairs will start from Lucknow, where the first such exercise would see more than 50 companies coming with 5,000 job offers. After Lucknow, similar job fairs would be held in minority dominated localities across all 18 divisions of the state,” UP’s junior minorities minister Danish Azad Ansari said on Tuesday.

While Muslims are the biggest minority group, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Christians also classify as minorities in the state.

The job fair in Lucknow would be held on Shia PG Degree College campus. Along with jobs, guidance and funding for minority youths willing to become entrepreneurs would also be arranged, said Ansari, the lone Muslim face of Yogi government.

“Prominent companies would hold interviews and provide job letters the same day. They would offer nearly 5,000 jobs. Youth wanting to turn entrepreneurs would also receive guidance. For this purpose, there would be stalls from various banks and start-ups too,” added Ansari.

