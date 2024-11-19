U.P. govt orders fire safety audit of hospitals

Following the devastating fire at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi that claimed the lives of 12 toddlers, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct comprehensive fire safety audits across all hospitals and medical colleges in the state. Pathak directed that each hospital’s chief medical superintendent and medical college principals ensure these safety audits are carried out. (File photo)

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also oversees the health and medical education portfolios, said on Monday that wiring in ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) and operating theatres will be thoroughly inspected. He stressed that overloading in wards, which can increase the risk of short circuits and subsequent fire incidents, would not be permitted.

“The apparent cause of the fire at Jhansi was a short circuit. To prevent such tragedies, we are implementing a government order on fire safety at hospitals,” Pathak said during a meeting with officials.

In response to the tragedy, Pathak directed that each hospital’s chief medical superintendent and medical college principals ensure these safety audits are carried out.

Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary of medical health and education, outlined the ongoing efforts to conduct fire audits and rectify electrical faults. Hospitals have been instructed to address issues with the help of licensed contractors, using the Rogi Kalyan Fund where necessary, he said.

Senior officials, including Pinki Jowel, the mission director of the National Health Mission (NHM), director general of medical health Dr Brijesh Rathore, and others, were present at the meeting. The directives will be implemented immediately, with officials required to report back on their progress.