UP govt panel report on Ansal API due within a week, LDA takeover likely

Hundreds of homebuyers awaiting possession at the Ansal API township in Sushant Golf City may soon see administrative action, as the state government-appointed committee is expected to submit its final report within a week, paving the way for a likely takeover of the township by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Representational image (Sourced)

The committee, comprising officials from the district administration, LDA, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and other departments, met stakeholders at the LDA headquarters in Gomti Nagar on Tuesday evening to finalise its recommendations. Officials said the report has entered its final stage and will soon be forwarded to the state government.

The report is expected to recommend measures to resolve long-pending issues affecting hundreds of homebuyers, including alleged forged plot sales, delayed possession, incomplete civic infrastructure and alleged encroachment on government land by the developer.

As part of the exercise, LDA has almost completed a survey of plots sold by Ansal API to identify buyers who purchased land but are yet to receive possession. The findings of the survey have been incorporated into the committee’s report.

According to senior LDA officials who attended the meeting, the report identifies three major concerns: alleged fraudulent sale of plots, large stretches of undeveloped land within the township and alleged encroachment on government land by the developer. It also proposes a roadmap for restoring civic infrastructure and resolving ownership disputes.

Prathamesh Kumar, LDA vice chairman, confirmed that the committee had completed its deliberations and that the report would be submitted to the state government within a week.

If the state government accepts the recommendations, LDA is likely to take over the township and execute pending development works, including construction of roads, drainage networks, water supply systems and other civic infrastructure.

The authority is also expected to address alleged forged registry cases and resolve plot possession disputes.

The development follows an FIR lodged by LDA against Ansal API in March 2025 in an alleged multi-crore land fraud case, after which the state government constituted the committee to investigate the matter.

The action also prompted hundreds of aggrieved homebuyers to file separate FIRs against the developer, alleging fraud, forged registries and failure to hand over possession despite receiving payments.