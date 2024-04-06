 UP govt rakes in ₹18660.30 crore more revenue in 2023-2024 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

UP govt rakes in 18660.30 crore more revenue in 2023-2024

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi
Apr 06, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The highest earnings of ₹1,06,271.79 crore came from GST/VAT. This includes ₹75157.81 crore from GST, according to the state government’s revenue collection data

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government collected 18,660.30 crore more tax and non-tax revenue in 2023-2024 compared to the previous financial year. Its total revenue collections were 1,93,329 crore in 2023-2024, up from 1,74,668.80 crore in 2022-2023. The 2023-2024 collections were around 74.3% of the annual target of 2,60,232 crore.

A compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4070.30 crore received from the Centre up to March 2024, however, has not been included in the GST collection figures. (Pic for representation)
A compensation of 4070.30 crore received from the Centre up to March 2024, however, has not been included in the GST collection figures. (Pic for representation)

The highest earnings of 1,06,271.79 crore came from GST/VAT. This includes 75157.81 crore from GST, according to the state government’s revenue collection data.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A compensation of 4070.30 crore received from the Centre up to March 2024, however, has not been included in the GST collection figures. Adding the Centre’s compensation will take the GST to 79,228.11 crore.

However, the state government’s VAT collections have gone down this year. It earned 31113.98 crore from VAT, which is lesser than 31993.90 crore in 2022-2023. Excise contributed 45570.74 crore to the total revenue while stamps and registration contributed 26960.20 crore. The transport department earned 10539.06 crore while mines and minerals (non-tax) contributed 3987.31 crore to the total earnings.

UP finance minister Suresh Khanna was not available for comment. Those aware of the development, however, said the state government should step up measures to mobilise tax and non-tax collections.

“Under the prevailing situation, 74.3% realisation of revenue against the annual target may be satisfactory. But the state government needs to analyse factors that led to the shortfall in revenue. Its achievements can be even 100%,” said Professor Pramod Kumar, director, Giri Institute of Development Studies, Lucknow.

“The state government may draw satisfaction from the fact that its tax and non-tax collections increased in 2023-2024. If compared to budgetary estimates, there appears a shortfall. It’s surprising that there is a shortfall in GST and VAT collections. This should be a cause of concern and measures should be taken to augment revenue collections, keeping in view rising expenditure obligations,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of economics department, Lucknow University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt rakes in 18660.30 crore more revenue in 2023-2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On