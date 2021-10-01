Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP govt recommends CBI probe into Kanpur bizman’s death
The government also ordered appointment of the businessman’s wife Meenakshi Gupta as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Kanpur Development Authority. (Pic for representation)
UP govt recommends CBI probe into Kanpur bizman’s death

Till the time CBI takes over the inquiry, the special investigating team set up for the purpose will probe the matter, transferring the case to Kanpur from Gorakhpur, says govt statement
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:42 PM IST

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday recommended a CBI probe into the death of Kanpur businessman, Manish Gupta, allegedly after being thrashed by the police during a raid at a hotel in the Ramgarh Tal area of Gorakhpur on Monday night.

A recommendation to this effect was made to the central government on the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said additional chief secretary (home) Awanish K Awasthi, in a press statement.

Till the time the CBI takes over the inquiry, the special investigating team set up for the purpose will probe the matter, transferring the case to Kanpur from Gorakhpur, the statement said.

The government also ordered appointment of the businessman’s wife Meenakshi Gupta as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Kanpur Development Authority.

The chief minister issued an order for economic assistance of 40 lakh to Manish Gupta’s family..

Story Saved
