Lucknow News
lucknow news

UP govt relaxes night curfew by 2 hours from Monday

Saturday and Sunday will be weekly holidays, said the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:18 AM IST
According to the order, from Monday (June 21), the night curfew hours will be from 9 pm to 7 am.(Reuters)

The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the night curfew by two hours from June 21, allowing opening of shops, malls and restaurants till 9 pm on weekdays.

According to the order, from Monday (June 21), the night curfew hours will be from 9 pm to 7 am.

Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.

Various activities, including the opening of markets outside the containment zones, full attendance in government offices, opening of eateries with 50 per cent capacity and malls will be allowed.

During marriages and other functions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed at both open and closed venues and only 50 people will be allowed in a religious place at a time, the guidelines said.

