UP govt rolls out tech-driven framework to track infiltrators

The Yogi Adityanath government has begun implementing an advanced, technology-driven framework to identify and contain infiltrators in Uttar Pradesh, preparing what officials describe as a model that could be adopted nationwide, according to a statement issued by the state government’s media cell on Tuesday. In a recent high-level meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to deploy the most advanced tools available for identity verification. (File)

Senior officials said the state’s new strategy includes creating comprehensive biometric profiles of all individuals identified as infiltrators. These profiles featuring fingerprints, facial recognition data and other unique identifiers will be stored in a national “negative list”. The list will be shared with all states and central agencies to prevent re-entry into UP and block attempts to obtain official documentation, including Aadhaar and other government IDs.

Officials said the move marks a major escalation in the state’s anti-infiltration measures and is aimed at ensuring no undocumented individual can conceal their identity or re-establish themselves within the system.

In a recent high-level meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to deploy the most advanced tools available for identity verification. The systems being readied will be capable of detecting forged and tampered identity documents, analysing long-term residence patterns of infiltrators living under false identities, identifying networks involved in producing fake documents and ensuring zero lapses in screening, verification and documentation.

The officials briefed on the plan said the technology is designed to pick up irregularities across a wide range of databases, enabling authorities to track how infiltrators obtained fraudulent papers and how long they stayed undetected.

They said parallel to the tech-driven strategy, the government is also strengthening the infrastructure at detention centres being prepared across the state. These centres will be equipped with an “impenetrable, state-of-the-art security system”, including multi-layered access control, surveillance grids, and round-the-clock monitoring, they added.

Police officials described the system as “unbreachable,” ensuring complete containment of individuals housed there pending legal processing or deportation.

Sources within the state administration said the combination of biometric profiling, high-end identity verification mechanisms, national-level coordination, and fortified detention facilities reflects a comprehensive approach not seen before.

They added that the framework signals the Yogi government’s policy clarity, strategic depth and determination to address infiltration with long-term, systemic solutions. As preparations continue, officials maintain that the new blueprint is not only intended to secure Uttar Pradesh but also to serve as a national model for future anti-infiltration protocols.