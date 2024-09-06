 U.P. govt’s revenue earnings up by ₹1725.83 crore in August - Hindustan Times
U.P. govt’s revenue earnings up by 1725.83 crore in August

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Sep 06, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh's revenue rose by ₹1,725.83 crore in August 2024, totaling ₹15,969.65 crore, achieving 80% of the monthly target.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday claimed an increase of 1725.83 crore in tax and non-tax revenue earnings in August 2024 with the total collections going up to 15,969.65 crore vis-a-vis 14,243,82 crore earned in the same month in 2023.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Its total collections in August 2024 are 80 per cent of the target for the month. Its increase in revenue in August 2023 was 1219.39 crore more than the revenue earned in 2022.

The state government’s tax collections in the first five months of 2024-2025 (April 1 to August 31, 2024) are 76 per cent of the target going up to 84,266.15 crore from 75,356.85 crore earned in the same period in 2023-24.

Giving details of the increase in the state government’s total earnings in 2024-2025 vis-a-vis the collections made in the same period last financial year, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said tax and non-tax collections are going up consistently and the state’s economy is getting strengthened.

“Our revenue collections are going up consistently. Be it the collections from GST/VAT, excise or transport, we are getting more under every head,” said Khanna.

A scrutiny indicates that the state government’s tax collections in the first five months are, however, 31.2 per cent of the target. The GST/VAT remains the main source of revenue earnings for the state government which got 46,668.34 crore under these heads in the first five months. Excise is the second highest source of revenue with collections of 19,317.62 crore. Its collections from stamp and registration in the first five months of 2024-2025 are 12,655.11 crore followed by earnings of 46,45.90 crore from transport, 812.14 crore from energy and 167.04 crore from land revenue.

Under the non-tax revenue head, the collections in the first five months of 2024-2025 are highest from mining and minerals at 1423.66 crore (77.3 per cent of target for the period) while collections from irrigation are the second highest non-tax revenue earner with earnings of 288.47 crore from this head.

