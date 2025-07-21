U.P. govt sanctions 27 crore for tourism dev in ex-PM Atal’s ancestral village

In a move to honour the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to transform his ancestral village in Agra, Bateshwar, into a prominent pilgrimage and heritage tourism destination. The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a plan to transform the ex-PM’s ancestral village in Agra, Bateshwar, into a prominent pilgrimage and heritage tourism destination. (File)

According to officials of the tourism department, the initiative includes projects worth ₹27 crore aimed at revamping spiritual infrastructure, boosting visitor facilities, and positioning Bateshwar on India’s religious tourism map.

Out of the sanctioned ₹27 crore, ₹19 crore has been allocated to redevelop and beautify the ghats from Gopaleshwar Temple to the cultural complex, they said. The goal is to enhance the spiritual ambience while improving access and safety for pilgrims and visitors.

Two grand entrances will be constructed on Firozabad Road and the Expressway Road at a combined cost of ₹5 crore. Designed to reflect the site’s cultural and architectural identity, the gateways aim to offer a dignified welcome to tourists and devotees.

An additional ₹1 crore has been earmarked for installing modern eco-tourism signage in the nearby Rapri region. These navigational aids are expected to improve the visitor experience and promote Bateshwar as an eco-cultural zone.

Also, ₹2 crore has been set aside for the development of basic infrastructure and civic amenities in and around Bateshwar. This includes road improvements, sanitation facilities, and public conveniences.

Located on the banks of the Yamuna in the Chambal valley, Bateshwar is revered for its 101 Shiva temples—an architectural legacy of the Pratihara dynasty. The temples are built in the traditional Nagara style and hold immense historical and religious significance.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh noted that the Bateshwar initiative was part of a larger vision to diversify tourism in Uttar Pradesh. “Agra is known worldwide for the Taj Mahal, but there is much more in the region. Bateshwar, along with places like Kannauj and Braj, will now be part of a new and enriched travel circuit that honours culture and empowers local communities.”

“Through these efforts, we are not just improving infrastructure, but also preserving Atal Behari Vajpayee’s roots,” he added.