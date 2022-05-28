Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Safety in mind, UP govt says no women employee can be made to work at night sans consent
lucknow news

Safety in mind, UP govt says no women employee can be made to work at night sans consent

The new rule is an amendment to the Factories Act, 1948, to protect women employees from incidents of sexual harassment at workplaces. It is applicable in both government and private sectors.
UP govt's new order says no woman can be made to work during night hours without consent(Unsplash)
Published on May 28, 2022 08:57 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said no women worker in the state was bound to work before 6am and after 7pm without their consent. The move is aimed at improving the safety of women at workplaces, it said.

“Women workers working between 7pm to 6am shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back,” the directive read.

The latest order comes days after the UP government unveiled the state budget, with special focus on infrastructure, creation of jobs, welfare of farmers, health and safety, as well as empowerment of women.

The new rule is an amendment to the Factories Act, 1948, to protect women employees from incidents of sexual harassment at workplace. It is applicable in both government and private sectors.

The government said that women employees will also be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision, if working during the aforementioned hours.

“Women workers working between 7:00PM to 6:00AM shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back.… Employer shall ensure toilets, washrooms, changing rooms, drinking facilities and lights in the workplace (sic),” the order read.

The order also stated that on refusal to agree for night shift, a woman employee cannot be terminated, else action can be taken against the employer.

Here's the full order:

