U.P. govt school students celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

In run-up to the 76th Independence Day celebrations, students of government primary, upper primary and secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday celebrated Har Ghar Tiranga programme, took out marches around their school vicinity and raised slogans of Jai Hind under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav . Students of a govt primary school in UP taking out a march under Har Ghar Tiranga event on August 13. (Sourced)

Students of primary school Kamalpur block, Rajpura, Meerut, highlighted the essence of nation’s “Holy Soil” (Mere Desh Ki Maati). The students made posters, charts and craft items to demonstrate their thoughts and the blessings showered upon them by Mother India.

The kids recalled the selfless sacrifices of freedom fighters. Students held a clay pot each printed with a Tricolour to express their gratitude to the country’s soil.

Happy and Subhan, both Class 4 students of primary school Kamalpur block, Meerut, pledged to stand for the well being of the country. Their teachers Yatika Pundir and Sehba Jamal motivated students to remember the supreme sacrifice made by our freedom fighters.

Students of primary schools in Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghazipur and other districts celebrated the essence of country’s freedom in a big way as government schools remained open on Sunday to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

At a few government primary schools, special mid-day meal was served that included kheer and other items. While in most places, nothing was offered to students as claimed by mid day meal authorities, said principals of some schools .