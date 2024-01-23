U.P. govt to confer Gaurav Samman on Lucknow scientist, Kanpur entrepreneur

The state government will honour two personalities who have brought laurels to the state on the Uttar Pradesh Day on Wednesday. The U.P. government will honour two personalities who have brought laurels to the state. (HT file)

The government will confer the ‘Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman’ on eminent ISRO scientist Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, who played a crucial role in the Chandrayaan Mission as the mission director of mission moon, and Naveen Tiwari, a noted entrepreneur from Kanpur, who is regularly featured on covers of magazines like Forbes and Fortune, said a UP government in a statement on Tuesday. The U.P. government celebrates the Uttar Pradesh Diwas on January 24.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, who hails from Lucknow, played a crucial role in the development of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission Mangalyaan. She also served as the deputy operations director for this mission. Mangalyaan was one of ISRO’s greatest achievements, making India the fourth country in the world to reach Mars, said the statement.

Dr Ritu completed her B.Sc. in physics from Lucknow University. She was a research scholar at Lucknow University for six months. During the convocation in 2019, the Lucknow University presented her with the prestigious D.Sc. (honorary doctorate) degree. Karidhal has been working for ISRO since 1997. She also obtained a master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

Eminent entrepreneur Naveen Tewari, a resident of Kanpur, has created two unicorns and given India its first unicorn. He has established the world’s largest independent mobile ad tech platform, connecting local businesses in Uttar Pradesh and India with national and international audiences. His lock screen software is present on more than 40 crore smartphones globally.