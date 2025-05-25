U.P. govt to develop digital workforce, learning centres in panchayats

In a move to modernise rural governance, the Yogi government is set to invest ₹278 crore to develop a digital workforce and establish learning centres across gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh, a government spokesman said here on Sunday, adding the initiative, being rolled out under the National Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, aims to empower panchayats with digital tools and improve public service delivery in villages. The move is in line with CM Yogi Adityanath’s directive to bring systemic transformation to rural governance and boost transparency, accountability and responsiveness at the grassroots. (HT file)

An action plan prepared by the panchayati raj department outlines the creation of district panchayat resource centres and panchayat learning centres, with special focus on capacity building and comprehensive digital training of panchayat personnel.

Human resources will be deployed at the state, district and block levels to expedite the rollout of schemes and improve execution. Employees will receive structured training to enhance their efficiency on digital platforms, ensuring last-mile delivery of government benefits.

“The move is in line with the chief minister’s directive to bring systemic transformation to rural governance and boost transparency, accountability and responsiveness at the grassroots,” the spokesman said.

An official said four-tier committees will monitor implementation: A state advisory committee chaired by the panchayati raj minister, a steering committee led by the chief secretary, an executive committee under the principal secretary and a monitoring committee headed by the director, panchayati raj.

The initiative, he claimed, dovetailed with the state’s broader digital ambition, including the AI Pragya programme which aims to train 10 lakh people—including panchayat staff—in artificial intelligence tools and applications, taking digital literacy and efficiency even to the village level.