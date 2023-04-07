U.P. govt to give free rides to award-winning teachers on UPSRTC buses through smart card

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to provide smooth and free travel facilities to all the teachers who have won awards at the state or national level, in the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses through a smart card to be issued to them. Explaining the procedure the government spokesman said arrangements had been made to issue tickets through a smart card being implemented by the corporation under its new bus ticketing scheme. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“The free travel facility in UPSRTC buses will be admissible to all such teachers who fulfil the criteria. The director education, basic and secondary, has instructed all the basic education officers and DIOSs of all the districts in this regard, to provide the details of all such awardee teachers within a week,” a government spokesman said.

After providing the list to the UPSRTC on behalf of the education department, the beneficiary teachers will have to apply for the smart card.

“It is worth mentioning that a free travel facility is being made available in the buses of the UPSRTC to the national/state awardee teachers. For this, coupon-based travel has been prescribed to the extent of 4000 km per year,” he said.

Explaining the procedure further the spokesman said arrangements had been made to issue tickets through a smart card being implemented by the corporation under its new bus ticketing scheme. Special smart cards will be provided by the corporation to the national/state awardee teachers. On tapping these smart cards on the ticketing machine, a ticket of zero value will be issued, in which the details of the bus number and the journey from where to where will be mentioned.

“The cost of the smart card will have to be borne by the beneficiary himself. The eligibility of the card is 5 years,” he said.

“Beneficiaries will also have the option to apply for the smart card online. For this, they will have to log in to the transport corporation’s website www.upsrtc.com, where they will have to submit their details and fees by visiting the available link,” the spokesman added.