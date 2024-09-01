U.P. govt will recruit one lakh youths in police in next 2 yrs: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government will recruit one lakh youths in the UP Police in the next two years. He also said two lakh youths will be given government jobs during the same period. UP CM Yogi Adityanath at U.P. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha membership workshop in Varanasi. (HT photo)

Addressing a membership workshop of U.P. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Pandit Deendayal Hastkala Sankul in Varanasi, he gave the mantra to the youth to do meaningful politics saying it’s not a means of attaining power but a medium of establishing values ​​and ideals.

“Always remember the words of Atal ji that politics is a means of public welfare,” Yogi added. “The result of the work done in the direction of providing employment to the youth is there for everyone to see. Now, the youth is getting employment in their state, districts and villages,” the CM said.

“We have given jobs to six-and-a-half-lakh youths of Uttar Pradesh so far. At present, we are successfully completing the recruitment process for over 60,000 posts of constables,” he added. “When we came to power, Uttar Pradesh was the 7th economy in the country. Now, it is on the second position. We are going to become the number one economy of the country in the next 3-4 years,” the CM said.

Moreover, he said the previous Samajwadi Party and Congress governments looted and ruined Uttar Pradesh.

“During the SP rule, neither daughters nor businessmen were safe in Uttar Pradesh. The people were suffering due to the terror of goons and mafia. The Congress and SP governments threw the people into the fire of riots for appeasement politics. Today, both daughters and businessmen are safe in U.P.,” Yogi added.

The CM also said the Congress and the SP insulted Sardar Patel and Dr Ambedkar. “During their long tenure, they did not confer the Bharat Ratna either on Dr Ambedkar or Sardar Patel. They do politics at the cost of the country and we do politics for the country,” the CM said.

He further said now all 75 districts of the state are getting uninterrupted electricity supply. The CM said on September 2, PM Narendra Modi will take BJP membership that it will mark the beginning of the membership campaign.

Raju Bista, the Darjeeling MP and national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, said the party’s biggest strength was its youth wing. He said the task of making 2,000 new members at each booth given by the party will be fulfilled. Many office-bearers of the BJP’s youth wing were also present on the occasion.