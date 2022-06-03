U.P. ground-breaking ceremony: Brother, sister duo’s two startups catch people’s attention

Two startups, one set up by Akshay Srivastav and another by his sister Kajal, drew people’s attention at the third ground-breaking ceremony held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Friday.

Akshay had in 2020 set up LCB Fertilizers Private Limited, an agritech company that deals with advanced concepts of nanotechnology, biotechnology, polymer engineering and chemical engineering. The startup claims to solve problems faced by farmers in agriculture.

Akshay, 23, who comes from a farmers’ family, studied engineering from Madan Mohan Malviya College, Gorakhpur. “LCB fertilizer is a product that works with microorganisms. A kind of straw is used for this product which makes it nothing less than a boon for the farmers,” he says.

He has set up a factory in Kushinagar district to provide work through startup so that the youth of that place can get employment. Akshay is now working on crop-specific fertilizers. If many crops are grown on the same land, there should be different fertilizers according to the need of each.

On the other hand, his sister Kajal Srivastav, 25, set up a startup NadiPulse Prognostics (Nadi Pariksha). This Ayurvedic technique, often referred to as the mother of all diagnosis, reads the frequency of the pulse to diagnose physical, mental and emotional imbalances as well as diseases in human body.

This 5000-year-old non-invasive science enables to reach the root cause of health issues and not just address the symptoms by the assessment of “Tridoshas” in Ayurveda—”Vata”, “Pitta” and “Kapha”.

“At NadiPulse Prognostics, we are creating NCiper, a fully automatic and scientific device for ‘Nadi Parikshan’. With this, a doctor can read your pulse, detect any diseases you might have and then suggest food, yoga or lifestyle changes along with their treatment plan for holistic recovery,” says Kajal.

“We envision nCipher as a stethoscope in Ayurveda that can measure pulse patterns from the blood flow in radial artery. Our first product is for doctors and in-home use and at a later stage plan to launch the consumer product- which will be the first wellness band similar to a fitness tracker based on the principles of Ayurveda, thus elevating this traditional science to make it accessible to all,” she said.