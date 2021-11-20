UP has 43 active Zika cases, 103 cured: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said while Zika virus infection positivity rate in Uttar Pradesh was falling, the state currently had 43 active Zika virus cases while 103 others had recovered from the disease.

He asked the officers concerned to continue tracing, testing, and treating Zika virus cases. Zika virus in humans is a vector-borne disease transmitted by mosquitoes. Considering the winter chill gathering intensity, Yogi asked the state’s revenue and the urban development departments to arrange for night shelters equipped with all necessary paraphernalia and amenities.

Talking about Covid vaccination, the chief minister said a total of 4.13 crore people in the state had been fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 infection while 10.46 crore were given their first shot of the vaccine. He further said a total of 14.67 crore Covid vaccine doses had been administered in the state so far.

“Further step up Covid vaccination drive in the state,” the CM was quoted as saying at the Covid-19 review meeting according to the statement issued by the state information department. On the status of the Covid infection in the state, he said in the last 24 hours only seven fresh cases were recorded while there were 100 active cases across UP.