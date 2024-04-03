U.P. health facilities put on alert as temperatures soar

Keeping in view the prediction of extreme temperature till May end, health officials in the state have been asked to prepare for quick identification of patients suffering from related illnesses and ensuring treatment facilities at all health centres. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow on Wednesday was 36.1 and 18.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Prayagraj was the hottest in the state with 40.7 degrees Celsius, while Varanasi airport recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.

“Both the maximum and minimum temperature might remain high in the coming days. This could cause heat-related illnesses to people in the entire north region, hence, preparedness needs to be ensured,” said a letter from principal secretary, medical and health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, to all chief medical officers in U.P.

Hospitals treating heat-related illnesses should upload data of such patients daily, which would help in better coordination. Stock of IV fluid, ORS, ice pack and medicines required to treat heat-related illnesses should be ensured in stock.

Hospitals have been asked to ensure they arrange uninterrupted power supply for equipment needed to keep wards cool such as ACs and those needed to keep medicine/vaccine within a specific temperature range. “If required, solar power generation plants should be installed,” said the letter to all chief medical superintendents of the 167 government hospitals in the state.

Community health centres and the primary health centres too have been asked to ensure they have a stock of medicines for the treatment of heat stroke patients.