 U.P. health facilities put on alert as temperatures soar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

U.P. health facilities put on alert as temperatures soar

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 03, 2024 08:01 PM IST

Health officials in U.P. are preparing for extreme temperatures until May end, urging quick identification and treatment of heat-related illnesses at all health centers.

Keeping in view the prediction of extreme temperature till May end, health officials in the state have been asked to prepare for quick identification of patients suffering from related illnesses and ensuring treatment facilities at all health centres.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow on Wednesday was 36.1 and 18.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Prayagraj was the hottest in the state with 40.7 degrees Celsius, while Varanasi airport recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Both the maximum and minimum temperature might remain high in the coming days. This could cause heat-related illnesses to people in the entire north region, hence, preparedness needs to be ensured,” said a letter from principal secretary, medical and health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, to all chief medical officers in U.P.

Hospitals treating heat-related illnesses should upload data of such patients daily, which would help in better coordination. Stock of IV fluid, ORS, ice pack and medicines required to treat heat-related illnesses should be ensured in stock.

Hospitals have been asked to ensure they arrange uninterrupted power supply for equipment needed to keep wards cool such as ACs and those needed to keep medicine/vaccine within a specific temperature range. “If required, solar power generation plants should be installed,” said the letter to all chief medical superintendents of the 167 government hospitals in the state.

Community health centres and the primary health centres too have been asked to ensure they have a stock of medicines for the treatment of heat stroke patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On