UP: High court denies pre-arrest bail to Mau MLA Abbas Ansari in Arms Act case
Mau (Sadar) MLA Abbas Ansari was declared an absconder by the MP/MLA court on August 25 after he failed to surrender in court
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mau (Sadar) MLA Abbas Ansari, who is facing charges under the Arms Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) among other cases.
Ansari, a first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar), which was represented by his father and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996, has been accused of procuring multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence, besides fraudulently transferring arms licence.
Abbas Ansrai, the legislator of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which allied with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls, was declared an absconder by the MP/MLA court after he failed to surrender in court on Thursday. The court also issued a notice to seize his property and issued a lookout notice and non-bailable warrant against him.
A high court single judge bench of justice Dinesh Kumar Singh completed the hearing on Ansari’s anticipatory bail plea on Friday and reserved the order for Monday. Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, who represented the state government in court, opposed Ansari’s plea.
“Considering serious allegations that the accused-applicant got registered his arms licence fraudulently and obtained prohibited barrels, weapons and cartridges in large numbers by taking the ground of shooting; and he has purchased weapons and cartridges, which are prohibited in shooting practice and against the Notification dated 4.8.2014 of the Government of India,” observed the court.
“And also considering the fact that accused-applicant has been avoiding the process of the court against whom proclamation has been issued, this court does not find any ground to grant anticipatory bail to the accused-applicant,” said the court while rejecting the application.
-
J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report
The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.
-
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
