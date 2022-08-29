UP: High court denies pre-arrest bail to Mau MLA Abbas Ansari in Arms Act case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mau (Sadar) MLA Abbas Ansari, who is facing charges under the Arms Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) among other cases.

Ansari, a first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar), which was represented by his father and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996, has been accused of procuring multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence, besides fraudulently transferring arms licence.

Abbas Ansrai, the legislator of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which allied with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls, was declared an absconder by the MP/MLA court after he failed to surrender in court on Thursday. The court also issued a notice to seize his property and issued a lookout notice and non-bailable warrant against him.

A high court single judge bench of justice Dinesh Kumar Singh completed the hearing on Ansari’s anticipatory bail plea on Friday and reserved the order for Monday. Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, who represented the state government in court, opposed Ansari’s plea.

“Considering serious allegations that the accused-applicant got registered his arms licence fraudulently and obtained prohibited barrels, weapons and cartridges in large numbers by taking the ground of shooting; and he has purchased weapons and cartridges, which are prohibited in shooting practice and against the Notification dated 4.8.2014 of the Government of India,” observed the court.

“And also considering the fact that accused-applicant has been avoiding the process of the court against whom proclamation has been issued, this court does not find any ground to grant anticipatory bail to the accused-applicant,” said the court while rejecting the application.

