UP identifies Jewar for setting up ₹5,000-cr regional medical hub

In a move aimed at positioning the state as a major destination for medical value tourism, Uttar Pradesh has identified Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district for setting up a regional medical hub with an estimated investment of ₹5,000 crore, official sources said. According to officials, the presentation was scheduled for Tuesday (July 28) but could take place due to certain reasons. (For representation)

Planned over nearly 200 acres of land, the proposed UP Cares Jewar Regional Medical Hub would function as an integrated ‘medicity’, bringing together multi-speciality healthcare services, medical education, research, diagnostics, rehabilitation and allied facilities at one location.

The project is proposed to be funded by the World Bank, which has already prepared a preliminary project report. World Bank representatives are expected to make a presentation on the project before chief secretary SP Goyal soon.

According to officials, the presentation was scheduled for Tuesday (July 28) but could take place due to certain reasons. “The meeting will be rescheduled soon after which the project is likely to move to the next stage of planning,” an official in the chief secretary’s office said.

The proposal assumes significance in the backdrop of the Union Budget 2026-27, which announced support for states to establish five regional medical hubs in partnership with the private sector to promote India as a global destination for medical value tourism (MVT). The hubs are envisaged as integrated healthcare complexes combining medical services, education and research under one umbrella.

“The hub proposed in Jewar will house AYUSH centres, MVT facilitation centres, advanced diagnostic infrastructure, post-treatment care and rehabilitation facilities,” the official said, adding, “Besides improving healthcare access for domestic and international patients, the hub is also expected to generate large-scale employment for doctors, nurses and allied health professionals.”

Jewar has emerged as one of UP’s fastest-growing infrastructure corridors having an international airport, expressways and logistics projects.

Officials said the proposed medical hub could leverage this connectivity to attract patients from across India and overseas while complementing the state’s broader healthcare and investment strategy.