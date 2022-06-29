U.P. in last 24 hrs: 526 new Covid cases, 651 recoveries

More patients recovered than new Covid-19 cases were reported, in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, the state health department data read. One death was reported from Prayagraj.

The state reported 526 new cases on Tuesday from among 91,329 samples tested in the past 24 hours, while 651 patients recovered in the same period. The 24-hour positivity rate was 0.5%.

The state now has 3,634 active cases under treatment, and a majority of them are in home isolation. On Monday, there were 3,767 active cases.

Among the total active cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 677, Lucknow 1,017, Ghaziabad 355, Prayagraj 54, Varanasi 123 and Jhansi 124. UP has reported 20,89,504 Covid-19 cases and 23,534 deaths till now.

“In all, 20,62,336 patients have recovered till now in the state and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

“Till now the state has tested 1,16,99,68,56,529 samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.

Cases continue to rise in Lucknow

The state capital reported 169 new Covid-19 cases while 171 patients recovered, taking the city’s active case load count to 1,017, on Tuesday. A day earlier, Lucknow had reported 138 new cases. New cases were reported from Chinhat 41, Aliganj 19, Indira Nagar 15, Alambagh 16, Sarojininagar 12 and Aishbagh 5, according to the health department.