U.P. in last 24 hrs: 526 new Covid cases, 651 recoveries
More patients recovered than new Covid-19 cases were reported, in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, the state health department data read. One death was reported from Prayagraj.
The state reported 526 new cases on Tuesday from among 91,329 samples tested in the past 24 hours, while 651 patients recovered in the same period. The 24-hour positivity rate was 0.5%.
The state now has 3,634 active cases under treatment, and a majority of them are in home isolation. On Monday, there were 3,767 active cases.
Among the total active cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 677, Lucknow 1,017, Ghaziabad 355, Prayagraj 54, Varanasi 123 and Jhansi 124. UP has reported 20,89,504 Covid-19 cases and 23,534 deaths till now.
“In all, 20,62,336 patients have recovered till now in the state and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
“Till now the state has tested 1,16,99,68,56,529 samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.
Cases continue to rise in Lucknow
The state capital reported 169 new Covid-19 cases while 171 patients recovered, taking the city’s active case load count to 1,017, on Tuesday. A day earlier, Lucknow had reported 138 new cases. New cases were reported from Chinhat 41, Aliganj 19, Indira Nagar 15, Alambagh 16, Sarojininagar 12 and Aishbagh 5, according to the health department.
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
-
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
