U.P. inks MoU with Mexican state for investment in infra, tourism & pharma sectors

Lucknow: The Yogi government and Mexican state Nuevo Leon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday for investment in tourism, infrastructure, pharma and medical sectors in Uttar Pradesh. The MoU was signed in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Nuevo Leon’s governor Samuel Garcia Cefalveda. The MoU was exchanged between IIDC Manoj Kumar and Nuevo Leon’s minister of economics Ivan Rivas Rodriguez. CM Yogi Adityanath with Nuevo Leon’s governor Samuel Garcia Cefalveda. (HT)

Welcoming Cefalveda and the delegation accompanying him, Yogi said: “Strong industrial relations are being established between U.P. and Nuevo Leon today based on friendship, trust and harmony with the signing of the agreement.”

Uttar Pradesh was the leading state in the country in terms of ease of doing business, the chief minister added.

He said that it was very important for Uttar Pradesh that the governor of Nuevo Leon along with his team was exploring possibilities of industrial investment in the state. Uttar Pradesh had also become the best investment destination for the world under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Both UP and Nuevo León are dedicated to development and we are committed to carrying forward this tradition. Uttar Pradesh is a very important place not only for agriculture, but also for the tourism sector. The state boasts of modern infrastructure, network of expressways, excellent interstate connectivity, air connectivity, rail network, access to eastern port through inland waterway and dedicated freight corridor junction. Today UP has become the hub of logistics and transport. Apart from this, we have brought 25 sectoral policies to attract industrial investment. Today, investors are being given excellent facilities for investment in Uttar Pradesh,” CM Yogi said.

Excited to work with UP govt: Governor Samuel

Nuevo Leon governor Garcia Cefalveda said: “It is a matter of good fortune for me that I am establishing mutual business relations by meeting Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and members of his cabinet. We look forward to working together in various fields. Uttar Pradesh and Nuevo León are very close to each other. Our state is an industrial region of Mexico and in the same way investments are being made on a large scale in India’s Uttar Pradesh today. India and Mexico are not far from each other despite the distance of 14,000 kilometres between the two countries. Just as Uttar Pradesh has a zero-tolerance policy against crime, in Nuevo León we have been able to maintain the rule of law. We invite Team UP to Nuevo León. We both have to increase trade with each other through mutual cooperation. I am sure that with today’s MoU, both of us will move forward on the path of development and progress.”

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, state fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Nandi, Nuevo Leon deputy secretary for investment Emmanuel Loo, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, IIDC Manoj Kumar Singh and principal secretary, home Sanjay Prasad were present on the occasion.