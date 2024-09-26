U.P. Int’l Trade Show: New avenues open for budding entrepreneurs

The U.P. International Trade Show-2024 is proving to be a game-changer for budding entrepreneurs. At the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida out of 400 exporters in the export pavilion, 277 are first timers. A young visitor at the U.P. International Trade Show-2024 in Greater Noida. (Agency)

Majority of these exporters launched their venture two-three years ago and their products have garnered interest from buyers at the exhibition setting the stage for future growth.

Dilip Chauhan, a young entrepreneur from Siddharthnagar and founder of Divyam Aahar, left a promising career as a chartered accountant to launch his startup.

His product ‘Kala Namak’ rice has received an overwhelming response. As per Chauhan, the state government’s efforts to promote startups have supported young business owners like him.

His product, a part of the ODOP initiative, has got attracted both domestic and international buyers. Chauhan credits this success to the government’s consistent support and encouragement.

Gargi Gaur, a resident of Mathura and founder of Chini Mitti India, is equally excited about having the opportunity to showcase her products. She said this was the second time her brand is getting good reviews at an event of such a big scale.

“We received visits from many buying agencies last time and this year, we are more enthusiastic because, along with Indian buyers, international visitors are also attending. The positive response we have received so far makes this trade fair an excellent opportunity for us,” Gargi added.

Saharsh Kumar, a young entrepreneur from Gorakhpur specialising in terracotta products, is also excited by positive response. “B2B sessions at the trade show have been incredibly valuable,” he said.

“I had the chance to connect with numerous exporters and our products have received great feedback. Recently, we began exporting to countries such as Germany, Nepal and Australia. These exhibitions give us much-needed visibility which is a massive opportunity for growth,” Kumar added.

Kirti, a Vrindavan-based entrepreneur from Mathura who handcrafts clothes for deities, expressed her gratitude to the state government for providing a platform at the trade show.

“Being part of this event is a significant achievement for me. I participated at the first expo last year and the response was overwhelming and this year is no different,” she shared.

“This is my second time at the trade fair and the response continues to be fantastic, whether from international buyers, B2B clients or wholesale customers within India and abroad,” Kirti said.

“We’re seeing visitors from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and nearby areas. They are showing great interest in our ‘Bhagwan ji’ stall. I am thankful to the state government for offering us such a valuable platform to showcase our products on a large scale,” she added.