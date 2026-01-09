UP jails: Minister reviews functioning, orders tighter surveillance, stronger reforms

UP jail minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Friday directed officials to strengthen CCTV surveillance, enforce stricter monitoring of sensitive inmates and accelerate reform-oriented initiatives across the state’s prisons, said UP prison officials. UP jail minister Dara Singh Chauhan (HT File Photo)

Chairing a review meeting of the prisons and correctional services department, Chauhan conducted a detailed assessment of the AI-enabled video wall ‘Jarvis’ installed at the department’s headquarters. Officials briefed the minister on the functioning of the system, which enables real-time monitoring of jail activities across the state.

The minister also reviewed compliance with instructions issued during previous meetings and ordered corrective measures wherever lapses were found. Emphasising security and discipline, Chauhan directed officials to ensure uninterrupted functioning of CCTV cameras, continuous live monitoring of sensitive inmates, strict regulation of PCO operations, quality checks in new construction works, regular rotation of jail warders, head warders and deputy jailers, besides strengthening night patrols and surprise inspections.

Highlighting the ‘One Jail–One Product’ initiative, Chauhan instructed the department to promote prison-made products through public events and platforms to increase awareness and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for inmates, aiding their rehabilitation after release.

“The core objective of the prison department is not just custody but reform. Prisoners must be kept safe, healthy and morally strengthened so that they can rejoin society with dignity,” the minister said. He warned that any negligence leading to untoward incidents would invite strict action.

Chauhan also asked jail superintendents to hold regular parades to hear inmates’ grievances, adopt a sensitive approach towards elderly and ailing prisoners, and ensure speedy disposal of cases related to premature release wherever applicable. Reiterating his commitment, he said the Uttar Pradesh prison system would be developed as a national-level role model.

Director general (prisons) PC Meena, additional inspector general (prison administration) Dharmendra Singh, deputy inspector general (headquarters) PN Pandey, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.