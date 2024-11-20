UP jails to get open gyms for prisoners

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a budget of ₹1.9 crore to establish open gyms in all 75 jails and sub-jails across the state, as well as the Dr Sampoornanand prison training centre in Lucknow, officials said on Wednesday. This initiative aims to enhance the physical and mental well-being of over one lakh prisoners. A senior official confirmed that the proposal for the open gyms was submitted on September 4 (Sourced)

In an event on November 13, prison minister Dara Singh Chauhan emphasised the state’s commitment to improving the welfare of prisoners. “The state government is focused on addressing the physical and mental health needs of inmates,” Chauhan said.

A senior official confirmed that the proposal for the open gyms was submitted on September 4 and received approval on November 19. The director general of U.P. prison administration and reform services, PV Ramasastry, has been tasked with installing gym equipment in all 76 locations by March 31, 2025, before the end of the current financial year.

Digital libraries for mental growth and education

In addition to the open gyms, the state has already allocated ₹40 lakh to set up digital libraries in 40 jails. These libraries aim to promote mental resilience, social behaviour, and moral values among inmates. The initiative will soon extend to the remaining 35 jails and sub-jails.

A senior prison official said that the libraries will feature curated online content designed to alleviate stress and foster positivity among inmates. “The collection will include inspiring novels, biographies, and autobiographies of notable achievers, as well as the complete U.P. board syllabus from class 1 to 12 for prisoners interested in education,” the official stated.