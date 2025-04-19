U.P. launches heatwave awareness campaign with animated cartoons

Uttar Pradesh has launched a statewide heatwave awareness campaign under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, aimed at educating citizens about heatwave safety. The campaign, supported by UNICEF and the Uttar Pradesh state disaster management authority (UPSDMA), will use animated cartoons, posters, pamphlets, and digital content to spread crucial safety information. UNICEF partners with UP disaster authority to roll out heatwave safety plan, vinyl boards with safety tips to be installed in gram panchayats (Sourced)

A key feature of the campaign is a specially produced Hindi cartoon film titled “Loo Se Bachein Aur Bachayein”, which explains heatwave safety tips in an easy-to-understand format for children and the elderly. The outreach extends beyond heatwaves to include preparedness for fire outbreaks and lightning strikes.

The campaign is being rolled out across all gram panchayats in the state. Officials said that vinyl boards with instructions, posters, and pamphlets will be installed at Panchayat buildings. Additionally, awareness materials will also be displayed at public places such as bus stands, malls, and cinema halls.

District-level workshops will also be organised to further awareness, while social media platforms will be used to reach a broader audience.

According to an official press release, the campaign aims to educate people on how to stay safe during extreme heat and related emergencies, equipping communities with the knowledge needed to respond effectively.