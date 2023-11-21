U.P launches Safe City Project to ensure women’ safety

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a Safe City Project, enhancing surveillance through CCTV at the entry and exit points of 17 municipal corporations, as well as at government and non-government schools, colleges, madrassas, and universities in Gautam Buddha Nagar. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Additionally, private coaching institutes in these cities are being closely monitored to prevent the gathering of troublemakers and incidents of molestation. Furthermore, the government has issued guidelines for girls’ safety in private coaching institutes, prohibiting late evening classes, according to a government press release.

In the initial phase under the Safe City Project, 17 municipal corporations and 2500 schools of Gautam Buddha Nagar were identified by the state government for installation of CCTV cameras. Out of these, CCTVs are being installed in 1,692 schools while the work of installing them in the remaining schools is going on war footing.

A total of 26,568 CCTVs have been installed in these institutions. These include 68 recognised government schools, 646 aided schools and 1786 unaided schools. CCTVs have been installed in these schools’ classrooms, corridors, and entry and exit gates.

Under the project, 5,505 cameras were installed in 162 higher educational institutions. These include 21 state degree/PG colleges, 85 aided degree/PG colleges, 49 unaided degree/PG colleges and 7 state universities. This does not include the regional office of Lucknow and colleges under Lucknow University.

Along with these, 17 municipal corporations and 606 coaching institutes of Gautam Buddha Nagar have also been identified for the installation of CCTV cameras. These include 448 coaching institutes of 17 Municipal Corporations and 158 coaching institutes of Gautam Buddha Nagar. While 866 cameras have been installed in 418 coaching institutes, the process of installing cameras is going on in the remaining 188 coaching institutes. These CCTV cameras are being integrated with the control room of the smart city by the Urban Development Department.