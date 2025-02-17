Menu Explore
UP likely to see temperature fluctuations; Sangam City hottest at 32°

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 17, 2025 10:53 PM IST

Meerut coldest in the state at 9.6 degrees; across UP, weather most likely to remain dry with mist/shallow fog likely at isolated places during late night/early morning hours

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience fluctuations in the maximum temperature with the mercury rising gradually by 2°C in the next 48 hours and thereafter dipping by around 2°C. No major change is forecast in the minimum temperature during the next five days, said the weatherman.

Lucknow recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 29.5 and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively. (HT Photo)
Lucknow recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 29.5 and 14 degrees Celsius, which were 2.7 degrees above normal. For the second consecutive day, Prayagraj recorded the highest day temperature in UP at 32 degrees (4.4 degrees above normal), according to IMD bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures rose significantly in Ayodhya division (Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi) and Varanasi division (Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur) while there were no major changes in the remaining divisions.

Night temperatures were above normal (+1.6 degrees Celsius to +3 degrees Celsius) in Varanasi (Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur), Prayagraj (Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh), Kanpur (Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat), Lucknow (Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Rae Bareilly, Sitapur,Unnao), Jhansi (Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur) and Agra (Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura) divisions and normal (minus 1.5 degrees Celsius to +1.5 degrees Celsius) in the remaining divisions.

Meerut recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 9.6 degrees. Forecast for Lucknow is mist during late night/ early morning hours and clear sky later. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 29 and 14 degrees, respectively.

Across UP, the weather is most likely to remain dry with mist/shallow fog likely at isolated places during late night/early morning hours.

