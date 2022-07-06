U.P. logs 318 new Covid cases, 1 death

A Covid-19-positive patient died in Varanasi while Uttar Pradesh reported 318 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data from the state health department. At present the state has 2,569 active cases.

The state has tested 11,75,85,027 samples till now, including 73,717 samples in the past 24 hours, according to the data.

“In the past 24 hours, 567 patients recovered and the recovery rate is over 98% in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Among the new cases, Lucknow reported 57, Gautam Buddh Nagar 55 and Ghaziabad 28. The state has reported 20,92,273 cases and 23,542 deaths till now, according to the health department data.