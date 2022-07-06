U.P. logs 318 new Covid cases, 1 death
A Covid-19-positive patient died in Varanasi while Uttar Pradesh reported 318 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data from the state health department. At present the state has 2,569 active cases.
The state has tested 11,75,85,027 samples till now, including 73,717 samples in the past 24 hours, according to the data.
“In the past 24 hours, 567 patients recovered and the recovery rate is over 98% in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
Among the new cases, Lucknow reported 57, Gautam Buddh Nagar 55 and Ghaziabad 28. The state has reported 20,92,273 cases and 23,542 deaths till now, according to the health department data.
-
Shortage of doctors in Kullu: Himachal HC issues notice to health secy
Kullu zila parishad chairperson Pankaj Parmar has alleged that due to a shortage of doctors and para-medical staff at the regional centre, residents were forced to seek treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, or hospitals in Chandigarh. The next hearing will take place on July 21, 2022.
-
Punjab cabinet rejig: Chetan Singh gets health portfolio, urban development goes to Aman Arora
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday allocated portfolios to his five new cabinet ministers and rejigged some others, giving health to first-time legislator Chetan Singh Jauramajra. A two-time MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora, has been given charge of information and public relations, housing and urban development and new and renewable energy resources. Jauramajra, who represents Samana, is the new health and family welfare, medical education and research and elections minister.
-
Dalai Lama should get Bharat Ratna : Shanta Kumar
A day before the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday, veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Shanta Kumar on Tuesday reiterated Kumar's demand to confer the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. “The Dalai Lama has received many awards including the Nobel Peace Prize, the government of India should also honour him with the the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna,” said the two-term former Himachal Pradesh chief minister.
-
U.P. plantation drive: State meets target, plants more than 25 crore saplings
Uttar Pradesh planted over 25 crore saplings across 75 districts on Tuesday, as part of its mega campaign to plant 35 crore saplings by August 15. The chief minister planted a sapling in Chitrakoot while governor Anandiben Patel and minister of state for forests and climate change KP Malik planted a sapling in Kukrail, in Lucknow. Chief secretary DS Mishra planted a sapling at Eco Garden in Lucknow.
-
Haryana Police bust arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan, 2 held
The Haryana Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan's Kathaul village and arrested two persons, including the key supplier of illegal arms. A police spokesperson said that the key arms supplier was identified as Bilaal, a resident of Kathaul village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The police team recovered three country-made pistols and a machine used in the manufacturing of illegal weapons from his factory.
