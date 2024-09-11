UP makes 55% of mobiles, 50% of components made in India: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that manufacturing units of Uttar Pradesh were now producing over 55% of cell phones and over 50% of mobile components made in India while emphasising that Semicon India-2024 would position India as a global leader in semiconductors, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of SEMICON India-2024, in Greater Noida, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing the inaugural session of Semicon India-2024 that Prime Minister Modi inaugurated at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The event was being organised from September 11 to 13 with the theme ‘Shaping the Semiconductor Future’.

“UP has emerged as a major exporter of consumer electronics. This success is a result of the efforts made over the past few years, with 55% of the country’s mobile manufacturing and 50% of the mobile component production now taking place in the state,” he said.

The CM said while Samsung India came up with its display unit plant in Uttar Pradesh, the state was also becoming a major hub for data centres. “The UP Semiconductor Policy-2024 has been implemented to create a favourable environment for the semiconductor industry in the state. It includes attractive provisions for capital assistance, interest subsidies, land value, stamp and electricity duty exemptions,” he said.

“In 2020, the global supply chain was severely disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, affecting the semiconductor industry as well,” he added.

The CM said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India took significant steps by issuing a notification for the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem, alongside managing the Covid crisis. “This was a crucial step toward building a self-reliant India,” he said.

UP was positioning itself as a global hub for semiconductor design engineers and major companies like MediaTek, ERM, Qualcomm, NXP, Synopsys, and Cadence established operations in the state, which was leveraging local talent and fostering innovation in semiconductor design, added the CM.

Adityanath said the IT industry had been granted the status of an industry in UP that allowed industrial land to be offered to IT companies at more affordable rates.

“As a result, UP has earned the status of an ‘Achiever State’ in ease of doing business. Currently, 27 sectoral policies are active across different industries in the state,” he said.

The CM said: “We also have a dedicated policy for FDI Fortune Global-500 and Fortune India-500 companies. Over 450 online services are available through the single-window portal ‘Nivesh Mitra,’ leveraging technology to streamline processes for entrepreneurs. Additionally, the ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ portal has been developed for monitoring MoUs. The incentive distribution is now handled online. To further support investors, 100 Udyami Mitras have been appointed to assist the industry.”

Yogi added: “UP boasts of an extensive network of rail and road infrastructure. The Eastern and Western Freight Dedicated Corridors pass through the state. Additionally, the country’s first inland waterway operates between Varanasi and Haldia. We are also developing a multi-modal terminal in Varanasi, a multi-modal logistics hub in Dadri, and a logistics transport hub in Udaki.”

Later, the CM along with union minister for IT and electronics Ashwini Vaishnav spoke to media persons and said that UP had transformed itself to an investment-friendly state.

“Before 2017, UP was not seen as an investment destination. However, due to a shift in perception, the state now attracts significant investment. It now has rule of law, investment friendly policies and a business friendly atmosphere. As a result, everyone wants to invest in Uttar Pradesh,” said Adityanath.