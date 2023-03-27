U.P.: Making investment proposals reality duty of ACSs, principal secys, secys

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to hold senior officers of additional chief secretary (ACS), principal secretary and secretary rank responsible for implementing the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and bringing the investment proposals to the ground ahead of the first groundbreaking ceremony proposed to be organised here in August. After the Global Investors Summit-2023 in UP capital in Feb, the first groundbreaking ceremony is proposed in August. (For Representation)

“All the responsibility for implementing the MoUs and bring to ground the investment mentioned therein will be of the ACS/principal secretary/secretary of the respective administrative department who had recommended the signing of the MoU,” said chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra in an order dated March 27 (Monday) sent to all ACSs and other senior officers, development authorities, divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

The state government had organised the Global Investors Summit-2023 here from February 10 to 12. Its 35 departments had signed around 20,000 MoUs with investors through Nivesh Sarathi portal. The MoUs involve an investment of ₹35 lakh crore. The chief executive officers of the respective development authority would be held responsible for bringing the investment to the ground if the MoUs have any linked issue with their development authority, said the order.

Meanwhile, senior officers of the state government are getting in touch with the investors and the progress of implementation is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. “Yes, various teams of officers are getting in touch with the investors regularly to know about their problems and requirements and the progress of implementation of the investment is being monitored on a day-to-day basis,” said chief executive officer (CEO), Invest UP, Abhishek Prakash over phone.

The chief secretary’s order provides for setting up of a 17-member MoU Monitoring Unit (MMU) to be headed by the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner to monitor the progress of implementation of the MoUs.

Besides, the chief secretary has also asked for an online system for disposal of the issues of investors on the ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ portal. The departments will have the MoU Execution Units (MEUs) headed by the ACS, the principal secretary and the secretary for the needed follow-up action about the investment proposals linked to their departments. A separate unit comprising senior officers of the district, including the CDO and district police chief, will be set up at the district level to implement the MoUs.

The departmental MEUs have been asked to get in touch with the investors within 30 days of the issuing of the chief secretary’s order and get a project facilitation form filled to know about the needs of the investors.

All the departments have been asked to nominate officers for handholding of top 10 investors of their department or development authority. The Invest UP will also allocate single point contact to the investors under the chief minister’s friends of investors scheme. The Invest UP will set up 8 support units to provide support at various levels.

The district MoU Execution Unit will be responsible for providing land, necessary clearances and NOCs for the project. The divisional commissioners have been asked to monitor the progress every fortnight and flag the issues that may not be resolved at the district level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON