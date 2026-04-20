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UP man kills minor daughter, burns her face with acid over 'social stigma' fear; held with aide

The accused, Vijay Kumar Chaube , from Lucknow, and his associate Abdul Mannan were arrested by a joint police team following an investigation.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 11:10 pm IST
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A man in Lucknow has been arrested along with an accomplice for allegedly strangling his minor daughter to death, disfiguring her face with acid and dumping the body near a canal far away, police said on Monday.

Police received information about an unidentified girl's body found in the neighbouring Barabanki district.(HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma/ Representational)

A suspicion about the deceased minor's activities and fear of "social stigma" led to the crime, according to police.

The accused, Vijay Kumar Chaube , from Lucknow, and his associate Abdul Mannan were arrested by a joint police team following an investigation that began with a missing person complaint filed by Chaube himself, police said.

DCP Deeksha Singh told reporters the case unfolded after Chaube himself reported his daughter missing on April 16.

"During the inquiry, inconsistencies in his statements raised suspicion. He failed to provide satisfactory answers during questioning," she told reporters.

Also Read | Kidnapped Badaun infant rescued after wedding abduction, five held

Police said the accused claimed they were "disturbed by the girl's behaviour and activities" and "feared damage to their social standing", which led them to commit the crime.

Asked if other family members were involved, Singh said, "So far, only the father and his associate have been found involved. Further investigation is underway."

Police have recovered the vehicle used in the crime and two mobile phones.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further legal proceedings are in progress.

Investigators said the accused had attempted to mislead the police by filing a missing complaint two days after the alleged murder.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP man kills minor daughter, burns her face with acid over 'social stigma' fear; held with aide
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP man kills minor daughter, burns her face with acid over 'social stigma' fear; held with aide
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