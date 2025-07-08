UP minister Gulab Devi injured in convoy collision near Hapur toll plaza

Uttar Pradesh secondary education minister Gulab Devi, 70, sustained a head injury in a convoy collision on Tuesday afternoon after the airbags in her official vehicle reportedly failed to deploy during impact. The incident occurred near Chhajarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur district, triggering a four-vehicle pile-up and briefly halting traffic on National Highway 09, police said. Four-vehicle pile-up near Chhajarsi Toll Plaza; airbags in minister’s SUV failed to deploy. (Sourced)

According to police, the minister’s convoy was en route to Bijnor when a private hatchback ahead of the convoy abruptly braked near the elevated flyover after the toll plaza.

Minister’s driver Satbir Singh recounted the moment, saying, “After crossing the toll, I hadn’t even fully engaged the gear when the vehicle in front suddenly braked. The escort jeep stopped sharply and we crashed into it despite trying to avoid it.”

Gulab Devi, seated in the rear seat, hit the interior of the SUV and sustained a head injury. A police officer confirmed the airbags did not deploy, despite the heavy impact that left the front of the vehicle severely damaged. The driver of the escort vehicle also suffered a hand injury.

Both the minister and the injured driver were admitted to a private hospital. Chief medical officer Dr Sunil Tyagi, who is overseeing treatment, said the minister is out of danger. An MRI scan is being conducted to check for internal head injuries.

Hapur district magistrate Abhishek Pandey, superintendent of police Gyananjay Singh, and other officials visited the hospital to review the situation.

The pile-up involved four vehicles from the minister’s convoy. Pilkhua police station in-charge Patneesh Kumar said traffic came to a halt following the accident, but was restored after cranes were used to remove the damaged vehicles.

Police have launched an investigation to determine whether a technical malfunction or negligence contributed to the collision.