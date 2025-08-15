Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
UP ministers, legislators get hefty hike in salaries, perks

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 04:52 am IST

There will also be an increase in pension for former legislators; monthly amount will go up from ₹25,000 per month to ₹35,000 on completion of first term (irrespective of completion of five years) ;

LUCKNOW UP ministers and legislators were given a handsome hike in their salaries and perks with the legislative assembly unanimously adopting the Uttar Pradesh State Legislature Members and Ministers Amenities Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025 before being adjourned sine die on Thursday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Monsoon session of the State Assembly, in Lucknow, Thursday. (PTI Photo)
There was also a hike in the pension and family pension of members of both houses of the state legislature.

Minister for parliamentary affairs, Suresh Khanna, moved the bill to amend the UP State Legislature (Members’ Emoluments and Pension) Act, 1980, and the Uttar Pradesh Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981, saying salaries and perks had been hiked after nearly nine years with the last hike in 2016 due to rising inflation.

With the increase in salaries, allowances and other heads, the average takeaway for the legislators will be up by 65,000 per month - from 2.01 lakh per month to 2.66 lakh per month. For ministers, the amount will be up from 2.11 lakh to 2.76 lakh, said Khanna. He said the average hike in salaries and perks was only 30% while the Central and state governments have increased the DA by about 55%.

Other items of increase in the monthly takeaway for the legislators include the constituency allowance which has been increased from 50,000 per month to 75,000 per month, secretarial allowance goes up from 20,000 per month to 30,000 per month and the medical allowance has been increased from 30,000 per month to 45,000 per month.

The daily allowance was increased from 2000 per day to 2500 per day on days of meetings of both houses of legislature and committees while daily allowance for public service on other days will go up from 1500 per day to 2000. The telephone allowance will go up from 6000 per month to 9000 per month. The entitlement of railway coupons for legislators has been increased from 4.25 lakh per annum to 5 lakh per annum.

There will be an increase in the pension for former legislators. Monthly pension will go up from 25,000 per month to 35,000 on completion of first term (irrespective of completion of five years). On completion of every year, after the first term, an amount of 2000 per year will be added for every year completed after the first term. The family pension (for spouse or minor child or unmarried girl child) was increased from 25,000 per month to 30,000 per month. The entitlement of railway coupons for former legislators was increased from 1 lakh per annum to 1.50 lakh per annum.

The state government will now incur a burden of 105.23 crore on revised salaries and allowances. “The salary, allowances, pension and other amenities admissible to the members of the state legislature and salary of ministers have not been revised for a long time. In view of the price rise and escalation in the cost of living, it has been decided to revise the same so that they may serve the cause of their parliamentary constituency in a meaningful manner,” said Khanna in a statement.

The state government had constituted a committee headed by Khanna and representatives of all political parties to consider the issue of hike.

Earlier, the state government had effected a 30% cut in salaries of legislators for one year w.e.f April 1, 2020, following the Covid-19 pandemic and the amount was transferred to the Covid Care Fund.

BREAK-UP OF HIKE

Legislators’ takeaway goes up from 2.01 lakh per month to 2.66 lakh per month. For ministers, it has been revised from 2.11 lakh per month to 2.76 lakh.

Salary goes up - from 25,000 per month to 35,000 per month for legislators. For ministers, it goes up from 40,000 per month to 50,000.

Constituency allowance- from 50,000 per month to 75,000 per month

Secretarial allowance- from 20,000 per month to 30,000 per month

Medical allowance- from 30,000 per month to 45,000 per month

Daily allowance

(during meetings of House and committees) from 2000 per day to 2500 per day

(for public service when House not in session or no committee meeting) from 1500 per day to 2000 per day

