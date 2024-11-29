U.P. MLAs to be under AI watch

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly will now monitor the attendance and participation of MLAs and ministers through artificial intelligence (AI). Speaker Satish Mahana announced this initiative during the oath-taking ceremony of seven newly-elected legislators on Friday, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly speaker Satish Mahana with the newly elected BJP legislators after their oath-taking in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

The system will record details such as when members arrive, how long they stay, and when they leave. Ministers’ responses during Question Hour will also be tracked. Mahana emphasised that being a part of the Assembly is an honour, and MLAs must spend ample time in the House to showcase their performance. “Your Assembly presence reflects your activity among the public,” he added.

He urged them to prioritise their presence in the Assembly, stating, “Experience comes not from books but by engaging in debates and discussions in the House.” He added that regular attendance and meaningful contributions reflect a legislator’s seriousness toward their responsibilities.

Earlier, Mahana administered the oath of membership to the newly elected legislators of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The newly elected MLAs who took the oath include Ramveer Singh from Kundarki, Deepak Patel from Phulpur, Surendra Singh from Khair, Sanjeev Sharma from Ghaziabad, Dharma Raj Nishad from Katehari, Suchismita Maurya from Majhawan, and RLD’s Mithlesh Pal from Meerapur.

During the oath-taking ceremony, chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended felicitations to the winning candidates, describing the victory as a triumph of the state’s development and the people’s faith.

Earlier on Thursday, the speaker administered the oath to Naseem Solanki, elected from Sisamau on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. A total nine MLAs were elected in the bypoll.