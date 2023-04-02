U.P. Dy CM Maurya hints at direct block pramukh election

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday indicated that the state government was mulling over direct election of ‘block pramukh’ instead of their being elected by block development council (BDC) members.

Uttar Pradesh dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya presiding over a meeting in Agra on April 2. (HT photo)

Maurya was presiding over a meeting of rural development officers, elected representatives and panchayat representatives at Agra Nagar Nigam office. Union minister of state for law and justice Prof SP Singh Baghel accompanied him. Baghel is also the Lok Sabha MP from Agra.

The schemes of rural development were assessed during the meeting. The deputy CM said for proper rural development, the double engine government of the BJP had taken the initiative of holding meeting with block pramukhs and block development officers so as to have a coordination in implementation of development schemes meant for rural areas. Of the total 43 panchayat pramukhs, 42 were present in the meeting.

“The state government has issued clear directives that every month the block development officer, gram panchayat development officer, gram pradhan and block pramukh will hold a meeting at block level while maintaining a register of issues raised and resolved. Such meetings are to be held at district level and information has to be forwarded to the state government” said Maurya who warned of action in case of laxity in this process.

Water, cleanliness, ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana’ and cow shelter issues also came up for discussion during the meeting. Maurya stressed on corruption free working at block, tehsil and district levels and asked officials to ensure resolving problems faced by villagers at village level only. “The state government is committed to rural development and anyone causing hurdle will be dealt with strictly ,” he said.