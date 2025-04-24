U.P. mulls replacing diesel kits in tractors to spur CBG demand

: The Uttar Pradesh government plans to replace diesel kits in tractors with compressed biogas (CBG) kits, people in the know of things said. The move is aimed at boosting the local consumption of compressed biogas (CBG) and ensuring the economic viability of upcoming biogas plants across Uttar Pradesh. CBG is produced from biomass and organic waste and is considered a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels (For representation only)

The initiative being discussed, according to those aware of the issue, aims to create a ready market for CBG by encouraging its use in agricultural operations. Officials said that tractors, widely used across the rural areas, offer a high potential for CBG utilisation which, in turn, would help the newly-commissioned plants to break even faster.

“In consultation with the department of agriculture and other stakeholders, we are planning replacing diesel kits in tractors with CBG kits in UP so that tractors run on CBG, generating more demand for the new fuel,” UPNEDA secretary and chief project officer Pankaj Singh told HT. UPNEDA is the state government’s nodal agency to give a push to renewable energy in the state.“The government may think of providing subsidy to farmers, or come up with any other model, to help tractor owners meet the cost to be incurred on the retrofitment of CBG kits in tractors.”

“In U.P, at least 25 CBG plants have already become functional, and several more are in the pipeline. Ensuring assured local demand is critical for their sustainability and the replacement of diesel kits with the CBG ones will help these plants (become) viable with the help of local demand,” UPNEDA project officer Ajay Kumar said.

The retrofitting plan is said to be in keeping with the government’s larger strategy to promote clean and renewable energy while reducing dependence on diesel in the farm sector. Officials said necessary regulatory permissions and technical evaluations are underway to make the transition smooth.CBG is produced from biomass and organic waste and is considered a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels. Its increased adoption is also expected to help manage agricultural waste and curb stubble burning.

“The state is also exploring incentive mechanisms to support the conversion of diesel-run tractors to CBG-compatible engines,” Kumar said.Uttar Pradesh, according to the UPNEDA, accounts for 24% of the total CBG generation potential in India (62 MMT). The state has set a target of producing 1,000 TPD of CBG by 2026-27, using over 418 MMT feedstock annually, feedstock being agri residue waste like, industries sugarcane trash, paddy straw, wheat straw and maize straw, besides organic fraction, press mud and animal waste.

The compressed biogas produced is used by oil marketing companies at CNG retail outlets, city gas distribution for blending with domestic gas in industries for thermal operations, and for generation of green hydrogen.