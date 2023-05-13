UP Nagar Palika Parishad elections LIVE updates: With BJP nearing 100 seats, SP struggles at 59
- UP Nagar Palika Parishad polls updates: The counting for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh civic bodies elections is underway.
The high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Nagar Palika Parishad elections will end today with the declaration of results. The voting for the civic polls was held in two phases on May 4 and 11 amid a lower voter turnout with only a little more 52% the 4.32 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise. Follow here for all updates.
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:08 PM
UP municipality elections results LIVE
Municipality Nawabganj
Sheela Singh (SP) 8606
Shashi Srivastava (BJP) 4145
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:04 PM
UP Nagar Palika chunav counting updates: Trends in Hardoi
Independent leads on two, BJP and BSP ahead on one each
Hardoi Municipality: BJP's Madhur Mishra ahead
Mallawan Municipality: Independent Tabassum ahead
Sandi Municipality: BSP's Ramji ahead
Bilgram Municipality: Independent Radharaman ahead
Pihani Municipality: Shaheen Bano of SP is ahead
Shahabad Municipality: Nasreen Bano SP ahead
Sandila Municipality: SP's Rais Ansari ahead
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:48 PM
First round updates from Fatehpur
Fatehpur
BJP Party--7769
SP--7510
BSP--2796
Bindki
BJP--3584
SP--2461
Independent --1021
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:37 PM
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on BJP's Karnataka assembly election loss
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:30 PM
Gonda civic body election trends
Gonda Municipality
Laxmi Raichandani (BJP) -2921
Sandhya Srivastava (Independent)-2333
Uzma Rashid (SP) -3066
SP candidate ahead
Nawabganj Municipality
Satendra Singh (Independent) 1164
Akanksha Singh (Independent)1206
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:26 PM
Nagar Nikay chunav live updates
Nagar Palika Parishad Nawabganj Barabanki
BJP Shashi Srivastava 4145
SP Sheela Singh 8606
SP candidate ahead of 4461
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:19 PM
Ruckus at counting place on pressure to legalise illegal votes
Sant Kabir Nagar:
During the ongoing counting of votes in the HR Degree College campus of Sant Kabir Nagar on Saturday, there was a ruckus in Khalilabad Nagar Palika Parishad over illegal voting. Agents of BJP candidate Shyamsundar Verma were insisting on counting the votes which were declared invalid due to the border being stamped. Agents of BJP and SP supported independent candidate Jagat Jaiswal came face to face regarding this. Fierce bickering started from both the sides before police intervened to control it.
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:14 PM
Fresh updates from Etawah
SP and independents ahead in Etawah, BJP far behind
SP ahead in all three municipalities
Etawah: Jyoti Gupta SP ahead
Bharthana: Ajay Yadav Gullu SP ahead
Jaswantnagar: Satyanarayan SP ahead
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:10 PM
Interesting fight in Ballia!
Ballia Municipality
BJP: 4864
Independent : 3293
SP : 1950
BJP ahead by 1571 votes after first round
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:53 AM
UP Nagar Palika elections counting LIVE
Maharajganj Municipality Update
SP 4,422
BJP 3,552
BSP 2,264
INC 891
Independent 32
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:45 AM
UP civic polls counting
Status of civic bodies in Azamgarh
Municipality Azamgarh: SP ahead, BJP on second
Municipality Mubarakpur: Independent candidate ahead, SP on second number, BJP at number three
Municipality Bilariaganj: SP ahead, BSP on second, AIMIM on third number, BJP at number four
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:41 AM
Nagar Palika counting updates
Sambhal counting update
Chandausi Nagar Palika
Round-01
1. Lata Varshney (Independent) – 3123
2. Priyanka - (BJP) - 1307
3. Khadija Warsi - (SP) - 1031
4. Humaira Gayur - (BSP) - 167
5. Doli (Congress) – 54
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:39 AM
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:33 AM
The contest is heating up both on paper and on the field!
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:30 AM
UP Municipality election updates: From Kushinagar
Kushinagar district
SP candidate ahead of BJP by 1134 votes in Hata Municipality
SP 6066
BJP 4932
BSP 3984
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:29 AM
UP Nikay chunav counting: Updates from Deoria
Independent candidate ahead of BJP in Municipality Deoria
Shilpi Modanwal(Independent)4010
Alka Singh (BJP) from BJP - 3566
Indu Devi (SP) – 3070
Shanti Devi (BSP) – 680
Manorama Kushwaha (Congress) – 203
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:26 AM
BJP leads in Jhansi
BJP leads in 5 Nagar Palika seats
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:19 AM
UP Nagar Palika election results updates
Kaushambi Municipal Corporation Election Result Trend
Municipal Council-02
(BSP on one, BJP ahead on one)
Manjhanpur- BSP ahead
Bharwari - BJP ahead
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:17 AM
UP Nikay chunav LIVE updates
Kandhla Municipality
first round
BJP- Naresh Saini 1616
SP - Nazmul 1570
RLD - Faisal Baig 1381
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:12 AM
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:07 AM
Fresh updates from Hamirpur
Three municipalities in Hamirpur: BJP on two, BSP ahead on one
Hamirpur -
BJP candidate Kuldeep Nishad ahead by 1133 votes
Moudha -
BSP candidate Raza Mohammad alias Srinath leading by 1030 votes,
BJP's Valmiki Goswami in second place
Rath -
BJP candidate Srinivas Budhauliya with 3100 votes ahead of 300 votes,
Danish Khan of Samajwadi Party with 2800 votes on second number
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:05 AM
BJP wins ward no. 23 of Loni Nagar Palika
BJP candidate Rohit Bhardwaj won from ward no. 23 of Loni Municipality by 1650 votes.
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:51 AM
UP Nagar Palika results updates
Shamli Municipality
first round
BJP- Arvind Sangal-8704
RLD- Vijay Kumar-5602
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:40 AM
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:36 AM
BJP ahead on two Nagar Palika seats of Unnao
Unnao Update: 1st round trends
3 municipality (BJP ahead in two)
Unnao :- Shweta Mishra ahead of BJP
Shuklaganj:- Kaumdi Pandey independent ahead
Bangarmau:- Ramji Gupta ahead of Nirdal
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:35 AM
Early trends from RaeBareli
Sultanpur municipality first trends
Total votes - 7206
BJP 3460
INC 1417
SP 1062
BSP 272
you 294
CPM 55
AIMIM 388
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:21 AM
Updates from Bulandshahr
Bulandshahr flash
A total of 15 votes were cast in the postal vote for the post of Syana Municipality President, Independent Rishipal got 8, BJP 6, BSP 0, AAP Party 0, RLD 0, Congress 0, Independent Mehboob got 1 vote.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:19 AM
Nagar Palika elections updates from Bijnor
Dhampur Nagar Palika of Bijnor
First round completed
RLDA leads with 3,089 seats
BJP 1,723
Samajwadi 1,251
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:06 AM
UP Nagar Palika chunav live updates
SP candidate ahead from Bilariaganj
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:06 AM
Uttar Pradesh Nagar Palika Parishad elections result live updates
SP candidate ahead from Mubarakpur
-
Updates from Hamirpur
Hamirpur 1st trend three municipality (BJP ahead in 2)
1- BJP ahead in Hamirpur
2- BJP ahead in Rath
3- BSP ahead in Maudha
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:03 AM
Uttar Pradesh Nagar Palika Parishad elections result live updates
Samajwadi Party candidate Kanti Devi is leading in Bhadohi Municipality. Bharatiya Janata Party's Vinay Chaurasia is ahead in Suriyava.
From Maharajganj Municipal Council, SP candidate Pushpalata Mangal got 20 votes in postal ballot, while BJP candidate Urmila Devi got 5 and BSP candidate Asha Devi got 9, Congress candidate Rita Bharti got 7 votes, SP candidate Pushpalata Mangal ahead in postal ballot.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:57 AM
Nagar Palika chunav results: Jalaun update
Jalaun Update: 1st Round Trends
4 municipality (BJP ahead in 2)
Orai:- Rekha Verma BJP ahead
Jalaun:- Neha Mittal BJP ahead
Kalpi:- Atiq Dewan BSP is ahead
Konch:- Vigyan Sirauthia Independent Forward
-
BJP leading on Sirsaganj Nagar Palika
BJP leads by 1630 votes in Sirsaganj municipality of Firozabad.
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:41 AM
Watch: Counting underway in Gorakhpur
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:39 AM
Nagar Nikay chunav updates
Balrampur Breaking
BJP candidate Durga Prasad Gupta won in ward number 22.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:37 AM
Nagar Nikay chunav updates
Balrampur Breaking
Independent candidate Sarita Devi won by 92 votes from Ward No. 1 in the counting of Utraula Nagar Palika Parishad polls.
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:21 AM
Nikay chunav updates from Lakhimpur Kheri
The counting of votes for four municipalities and eight town panchayats of Lakhimpur Kheri from 8:30 am on Saturday. Candidates and agents were allowed entry to the counting venue amid heavy security arrangements. In terms of security, a round-the-clock course is deployed outside the counting venue.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:13 AM
Stampede at a Bahedi's polls counting site
Naveen Mandi site in Bahedi municipality was made the counting site. The crowd started gathering since Saturday morning. People had set up shops outside the market. When there was overcrowding around the shops on the road, the police dispersed the crowd. Many shopkeepers were beaten up. Due to which there was a stampede.
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:10 AM
Akhilesh Yadav on UP Nikay chunav
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:06 AM
SP ahead in Shikohabad Nagar Palika Parishad
SP ahead in postal ballot in Shikohabad Municipality of Firozabad. Here SP got 38 votes, BJP 18, BSP 8, AAP got one vote.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:58 AM
UP Nikay chunav updates: From Nawabganj municipality of Barabanki
Barabanki Election Vote Counting, Nawabganj municipality
Votes received in postal ballot
SP:21
BJP: 9
BSP: 2
Rejected: 27
Congress: 1
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:52 AM
Nagar Palika chunav counting updates: First trend from loni
RLD's candidate for the post of Loni Municipality Chairman Ranjita Dhama is leading in the counting of ballot papers. Loni is the first municipality in the state, where voting has been done with EVMs this time. Now counting of ballot paper is going on.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:45 AM
Nagar Palika chunav counting updates: From Sirsaganj municipality of Firozabad
BJP ahead in postal ballot in Sirsaganj municipality of Firozabad
BJP was ahead in counting of postal ballots in Sirsangj. Here out of 43 postal ballots, BJP got 35 votes, SP seven and BSP one.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:43 AM
Nikay chunav counting updates: From Sultanpur
Thirteen tables have been set up in the Naveen Mandi premises for the counting of votes for the post of Municipal President and Councillor. In these, the votes cast in 104 booths will be counted. 13 wards will be counted in the first round and 12 wards in the second round.
In the first round, 52 booths from ward number 1 to 13 will be counted. In the second round, counting of booths 53 to 104 from ward number 14 to 25 will be done. There are 104 ballot boxes for counting.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:26 AM
Result of 2017 Nagar Palika Parishad elections
BJP was dominating in the 2017 civic elections. BJP's 70, SP's 45, BSP's 29 and Congress's 9 chairmen won in the Nagar Palika Parishad chairperson elections. BJP won 923, SP 477, BSP 262 and Congress 158 ward councillors in the Nagar Palika Parishad elections in 2017.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:12 AM
UP Nikay chunav updates: Security beefed up
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:06 AM
Counting begins
Counting for the 5,327 seats seats of Nagar Palika Parishad chunav has begin amid tight security.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:02 AM
Counting for Nagar Nikay chunav to begin shortly
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:54 AM
How many nagar palika parishad chairpersons and members seats are in fray?
Decision on 199 of nagar palika parishad chairpersons, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad members will be revealed today.
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:49 AM
Civic polls saw heated electioneering
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has sought support for the Bharatiya Janata Party by portraying civic bodies as the third engine of growth. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen asking for votes alleging filth, corruption and lack of development work. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has tried to break into SP's vote by giving seats to many Muslim candidates. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has attempted to get a foothold in the SP vote by fielding a large number of Muslim candidates. The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Apna Dal, Nishad Party, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are also running in civic body elections, and the outcome will determine their weight in UP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:15 AM
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:06 AM
UP civic polls were held in two phase on May 4 and 11
The election was held in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. In the first phase, electors in 37 districts across 9 divisions - Agra, Devipatan, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Moradabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi - exercised their right to vote, while in the second phase, voting took place in the remaining 38 districts across 8 divisions (Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Basti, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Mirzapur).
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:00 AM
What is Nagar Palika Parishad?
Nagar Palika Parishad, also known as Municipal Council, is a mid-level urban local body. It is created in smaller towns and urban areas with populations ranging from 20,000 to ten lakhs. Nagar Palika Parishad is led by a President who is chosen by the people and is assisted by council members.
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:40 AM
Counting to begin shortly
The counting of votes for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh nagar palika parishad polls will begin at 8 am on Saturday.