UP NEET PG 2025: Candidates who left seat last year debarred from counselling

The director general of medical education and training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has debarred 12 candidates from UP National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) counselling 2025 for not either joining the seat allotted to them in the stray vacancy round last year or leaving the course after taking admission. The counselling for the PG seats will begin after July. The number of such students used to be high before 2024 and we hope such practice will come to an end in the coming years, said an official. (For Representation)

The DGME has announced a list of nine candidates who did take admission despite being given a seat. Another three students have been debarred from NEET counselling 2025 as they left the course after taking admission in PG medical.

The provision, which was introduced in July last year, had its impact this year. “The provision was brought in because several students in the past took the seat/admission but left them. This made the seats vacant at the respective colleges,” said a senior official of the medical education department.

“The number of such students used to be high before 2024 and we hope such practice will come to an end in the coming years,” the official added.

Uttar Pradesh has over 4000 PG seats. The number of MD/MS/diploma seats in the government sector is 1,871, while 2,100 PG seats are available in the private sector. A total 250 seats have also been added to super speciality courses.