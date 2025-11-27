UP orders Aakanksha Samiti women to inspect KGBVs fortnightly

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh directions for enhanced monitoring at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas after girls in a Lucknow school allegedly faced assault by a hostel warden in October. The new guidelines aim to strengthen safety measures, ensure regular inspections, and provide students with avenues to report grievances. Representational image (Sourced)

In the latest order, additional chief secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma directed that eminent women from the Aakanksha Samiti be nominated as visitors. These visitors are required to meet with students every 15 days, discuss academic and personal concerns, and submit recommendations to improve school functioning. Akanksha Samiti is headed by the district magistrate’s wife as president, while other officer’s wives and women from civil society serve as members of the committee.

The state education department had earlier instructed district magistrates to form three-member teams, including a magistrate and a woman member, to inspect KGBVs, submit reports, and monitor the resolution of deficiencies pointed out by students.

The directive follows an incident in October at a KGBV in Mohanlalganj, where students reported assault by hostel warden Sudha Yadav during a Samadhan Diwas. A three-member inquiry committee led by ADM Jyoti Gautam found the warden guilty of beating students and forcing them to clean toilets and hostels. A case under the Juvenile Justice Act was filed against her for alleged assault and inhumane conduct.

The order also mandates that all KGBVs undergo quarterly surprise inspections. District magistrates must form three-member teams, including education officials, to conduct these checks. Reports and action-taken notes must be submitted to the DM.

Schools are required to install locked dropboxes for students to report concerns. Officials will open the boxes during inspections, record complaints, escalate serious issues, and ensure prompt resolution. Student feedback on the conduct of wardens and staff is compulsory. CCTV cameras in classrooms, the main gate, office areas, dining room, and kitchen must remain functional and footage will be reviewed during inspections.

41 districts skip KGBV inspections in October

Despite instructions to prevent repeat incidents after the October assault at a Lucknow KGBV, district officials have largely ignored regular inspections. The October report shows that BSAs (Basic Shiksha Adhikari) in 41 districts, including Lucknow, did not inspect any KGBVs. Additional director basic schools in Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Moradabad, and Basti also skipped inspections.