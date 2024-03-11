 UP: Over 100 booked for rumour mongering, stone pelting during demolition drive - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Over 100 booked for rumour mongering, stone pelting during demolition drive

UP: Over 100 booked for rumour mongering, stone pelting during demolition drive

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2024 06:48 PM IST

A rumour spread on Sunday claiming that local people were buried in the debris of a demolished structure which damaged adjacent houses

Over 100 persons have been booked for rumour mongering, violence and stone pelting at officials and police personnel during a demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh state capital Lucknow on Sunday, police said.

Heavy police forces were deployed at Akbar Nagar in Lucnow after the stone pelting by locals during a demolition drive on Sunday. (PTI)
Heavy police forces were deployed at Akbar Nagar in Lucnow after the stone pelting by locals during a demolition drive on Sunday. (PTI)

A rumour spread on Sunday claiming that local people were buried in the debris of a demolished structure which damaged adjacent houses at Akbar Nagar. It provoked a section of the people in the area who turned violent and pelted stones at the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials and the police personnel involved in the demolition of the four-floor illegal structure.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The FIR registered in Mahanagar police station on Monday named at least seven identified people and over 100 unidentified under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant), 336 (endangering human life),” said Raveena Tayagi, DCP Central.

Other charges include IPC 332 (voluntarily causing harm),353 (assault),427 (mischief), and under Sections 2 and 3 of the Public Property Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Act, said police.

As per reports, those named in the FIR included one Habidul, Arshad Warsi, Mohd. Naushad, Fazal Ahmed, Mohd. Saif Khan, Adil Istiaq, Rehan Ali and several unidentified others.

As the crowd turned violent on Sunday, heavy police forces were deployed, including security personnel from the Lucknow Police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Senior officials also arrived at the spot to control the situation, and the area was immediately cordoned off by the police.

The Lucknow Police on Sunday also released a statement ordering strict action against rumour mongers. “The rumour circulating on social media regarding some locals being buried under debris due to a house collapse during the demolition process by the LDA in Akbar Nagar is completely untrue. There have been no casualties on the spot, and law and order are maintained. Please refrain from spreading any kind of rumour. Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours,” the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On