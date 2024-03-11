UP: Over 100 booked for rumour mongering, stone pelting during demolition drive

Over 100 persons have been booked for rumour mongering, violence and stone pelting at officials and police personnel during a demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh state capital Lucknow on Sunday, police said. Heavy police forces were deployed at Akbar Nagar in Lucnow after the stone pelting by locals during a demolition drive on Sunday. (PTI)

A rumour spread on Sunday claiming that local people were buried in the debris of a demolished structure which damaged adjacent houses at Akbar Nagar. It provoked a section of the people in the area who turned violent and pelted stones at the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials and the police personnel involved in the demolition of the four-floor illegal structure.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The FIR registered in Mahanagar police station on Monday named at least seven identified people and over 100 unidentified under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant), 336 (endangering human life),” said Raveena Tayagi, DCP Central.

Other charges include IPC 332 (voluntarily causing harm),353 (assault),427 (mischief), and under Sections 2 and 3 of the Public Property Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Act, said police.

As per reports, those named in the FIR included one Habidul, Arshad Warsi, Mohd. Naushad, Fazal Ahmed, Mohd. Saif Khan, Adil Istiaq, Rehan Ali and several unidentified others.

As the crowd turned violent on Sunday, heavy police forces were deployed, including security personnel from the Lucknow Police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Senior officials also arrived at the spot to control the situation, and the area was immediately cordoned off by the police.

The Lucknow Police on Sunday also released a statement ordering strict action against rumour mongers. “The rumour circulating on social media regarding some locals being buried under debris due to a house collapse during the demolition process by the LDA in Akbar Nagar is completely untrue. There have been no casualties on the spot, and law and order are maintained. Please refrain from spreading any kind of rumour. Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours,” the statement said.