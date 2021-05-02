IND USA
Panchayat election counting of ballots in Gorakhpur.
UP Panchayat Election Result 2021: First-time contender Renu Devi secures Jamdanipur village seat

UP Panchayat Election Result 2021: Lakhs of candidates contested for more than 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:17 PM IST

Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections are underway amid the severe coronavirus disease (Covid-19) wave that has gripped India. Counting agents queued up on Sunday in front of several counting rooms leading to crowding and disorder. The State Election Commission (SEC) had said that candidate and their agents will be allowed to enter the centres only if they are fully vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19 two days prior to the counting day.


Supreme Court imposed a ban on all victory processions ahead of the voting for Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls that ended on April 29. Over 75 per cent voter turnout was observed in the fourth and final phase.


Lakhs of candidates contested for more than 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the Zila panchayats in the state-wide polls, counting for which is ongoing in 829 centres.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:15 PM IST

    First-time contender Renu Devi secures Jamdanipur village seat

    The Jamdanipur village seat was secured this time for a woman scheduled for the head post. Renu Devi, who contested the election for the first time, defeated her nearest rival Kamala Devi by just three votes. Renu got 149, while Kamla trailed by 146 votes, reported Live Hindustan.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:34 PM IST

    Anita Devi emerges victorious for fourth straight time in Jaunpur

    Anita Devi won the election for the fourth consecutive time, but in a tough fight with merely two votes. Anita Devi secured the post for the head of Kharagipur Godhana village of Shahganj block in Jaunpur against her nearest rival Urmila, who got 260 votes, reported Live Hindustan.

  • MAY 02, 2021 05:44 PM IST

    SEC imposes curfew around counting centres till voting continues

    The state election commission has imposed a state-wide curfew in and around centres till the counting of votes, which is scheduled till Tuesday morning.

  • MAY 02, 2021 05:25 PM IST

    No party-wise declaration, only overall results to be announced: SEC

    The state election commission on Sunday said only overall results will be declared and no party-wise declaration would be done.

  • MAY 02, 2021 04:08 PM IST

    Over 319,000 candidates elected unopposed, says SEC

    The state election commission(SEC) on Sunday said over 319,000 candidates have been elected unopposed in the elections, reported PTI.

  • MAY 02, 2021 03:44 PM IST

    Counting underway at polling centre in Lucknow

    Visuals from polling center at Polytechnic in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
  • MAY 02, 2021 03:09 PM IST

    Officials ask candidates not to take out victory processions, warn of action in case of violation

    As reports surface of violation of social distancing norms at many places during Panchayat poll counting, the Uttar Pradesh government has started making announcements across the state asking candidates not to take out victory processions. The officials also warned them of action in case of violation.

  • MAY 02, 2021 03:03 PM IST

    District magistrate inspects counting venues in Varanasi

    District magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma is on inspection of counting venues in Vidyapeeth and Sevapuri in Varanasi.

  • MAY 02, 2021 03:00 PM IST

    Huge crowd gathers in front of counting centres, Covid norms flouted

    Huge crowds gathers in front of counting centres in Bareily. (HT Photo)
