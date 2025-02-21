UP pledges 40k cr for law & order; 339 cr for police welfare & tech

While an estimated ₹40,869 crore has been set aside for police for the year 2025-26 as law and order remains a key focus of the state government, an amount of ₹339 crore will be spent on the official and residential buildings for police personnel, the purchase of new vehicles and gadgets for Uttar Pradesh State Forensic Science Institute, three women battalions of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Government Railway Police (GRP). CM Yogi Adityanath with State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna before presenting the state budget 2025-2026 (ANI)

This was stated by finance minister Suresh Khanna, who presented the Budget in the state assembly here on Thursday.

In a poetic style, Khanna stated that the state government, which has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, took decisive action against crime and criminals to strengthen the state’s deteriorating law and order situation before 2017. He said this approach was now being praised across the country and internationally as well.

Khanna stated that as many as 13,83,232 mobile numbers used in cybercrimes had been blocked, with Uttar Pradesh ranking first in the country in this regard. Similarly, over 41,000 convictions have been achieved in crimes against women since 2017, marking a significant decline in such offenses.

Sharing details of the crackdown on organised crime, Khanna stated, “From 2017 till December 2024, the state successfully prosecuted 68 identified mafia criminals, leading to life imprisonment of 31 and death sentence to two.

The 41,000 convictions came in sentences pronounced by courts in 27,425 cases of crimes against women and minors, 11,254 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and 3,775 cases of dowry-related deaths.

During the same period, the state registered a total of 77,210 cases, out of which 66,475 were resolved. Action was taken against 43,202 accused and ₹320.89 crore was recovered, he added.

The minister reported that from March 2017 to January 2025, 221 criminals were neutralised in police encounters, while 8,022 were injured during police operations.

“To enhance forensic capabilities, the government has expanded the state’s forensic science infrastructure—adding eight new forensic laboratories to the existing four, with six more in Ayodhya, Basti, Banda, Azamgarh, Mirzapur and Saharanpur in progress.”

Similarly, the government has prioritised prison security, installing video conferencing systems in 74 prisons and district courts, 4,800 CCTV cameras for prison surveillance, a centralized monitoring system, and 271 mobile jammers in 24 prisons to prevent unauthorised communications,” he remarked.

Budget a morale booster: DGP

Director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said the budgetary allocations to the police were unprecedented.

“There is a 24% increase compared to the previous year while there is increase by 171% as compared to 2017. And this Budget will serve as a morale booster and significantly strengthen the police force,” he added.

The DGP said the budget included ₹200 crore corpus fund for the maintenance of over 200 multi-storey police residential and office buildings, including provisions for lifts, generators, STP, and WTP. Additionally, a remarkable 1,428% increase in the sports fund will enhance physical fitness and competitive spirit among police personnel, he added.

“Strengthening operational efficiency, mobility provisions for the police force have seen an unprecedented 270% increase in budget allocation compared to 2017. Additionally, accepting police recommendations, the budget for materials and supplies has been increased by a historic 12,519%, streamlining procurement processes,” he stated.

Crime and punishment